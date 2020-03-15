CMS names finalists for Southwest Learning Community

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recently announced finalists for Southwest Learning Community Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be considered a finalist for CMS Teacher of the Year, a title held by Kimberly Tuttle of Levine Middle College High School.

Finalists are as follows:

• Tiffany Carter teaches science at Community House Middle.

• Lisa Norton teaches fifth grade at Endhaven Elementary.

• Jane Russell teaches physical education at Hawk Ridge Elementary.

• Sarah Yancey teaches at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary.

• Kristen Layton teaches art with McAlpine Elementary.

• Karen Williams teaches at Pineville Elementary.

• Emily McWhirter teaches health at Quail Hollow Middle.

• Shawn Whitney teaches social studies at South Charlotte Middle.

• Alecia Bryant teaches social studies at Southwest Middle.

Three teachers from south Charlotte-area schools were also named finalists for Teacher of the Year for the Central 2 Learning Community:

• Nicole Lawson teaches at Beverly Woods Elementary.

• Emily Chaskelson teaches English at Myers Park High.

• Cynthia Dick teaches English at Sedgefield Middle.

Each school has named a Teacher of the Year.

Winners of schools not already mentioned include Kevin Shiflet, Alexander Graham Middle; Anna Leigh Marquez, Ardrey Kell High; Emily Kempf, Ballantyne Elementary; Patrick Plunkett, Carmel Middle; Elizabeth Jenkins, Collinswood Language Academy; Marie Deegan, Elon Park Elementary; Devanda Rodriquez, Jay. M. Robinson Middle; Meredith Clark, Lansdowne Elementary; Lorrie Thurston, McKee Road Elementary; Torey Edwards, Montclaire Elementary; Kim Wilkinson, Olde Providence Elementary; Karen Fletcher, Park Road Montessori; Danielle Der’Asadourian, Pinewood Elementary; Ashley Kaiser, Polo Ridge Elementary; Erika Thurman, Providence High; Jena Shipman, Providence Spring Elementary; Katy Maltese, Rama Road Elementary; Sushila Rayaprolu, Randolph Middle; Lara Vruwink, Selwyn Elementary; David Roy, Sharon Elementary; Kerri Ann Donahue, Smithfield Elementary; Christopher Tudisco, South Mecklenburg High; Taylor Orlando, Starmount Academy of Excellence; and Hope Henley, Sterling Elementary..