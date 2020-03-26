Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles talks about city’s coronavirus response

Mayor Vi Lyles answers questions from reporters. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Mayor Vi Lyles held a conference call with reporters March 25 to explain the city’s response to the spread of COVID-19. Here are some highlights from the conversation.

On what the city is doing to offer relief to small businesses

Lyles believes the most important thing the city can do is lobby the federal government to pass a stimulus package that includes small businesses. She said the city will evaluate its local funding and determine if there are ways to supplement the federal stimulus package locally to close any gaps.

“It’s something different, but I think this time we’re in is requiring us to do something different,” she said.

On keeping morale up for city workers who are telecommuting

The city manager sent a letter to employees thanking them for what they are doing to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

She mentioned one initiative that involved making sure public safety officers and sanitation workers had the right equipment and tools, as well as hand sanitizer.

“People are at home, so we’ve got to get garbage collected and picked up, but we’re working on what we’re doing and also a business continuation plan just in case something more urgent comes up,” she said.

On what the city is doing to support hospitals

Lyles described the availability of respirators, ventilators and masks as a national issue. She said the city is monitoring and working with its federal delegation and the White House to ensure they are supporting Charlotte’s efforts.

“I think that we all know that we don’t have every tool that we’d like,” she said. “We don’t have every piece of equipment that we would desire, but we are trying very hard to work at every level to get that material in.”

Atrium Health and Novant Health have been engaged in the policy decisions made in Mecklenburg County.

She said the city has worked hard to ensure health care workers find the childcare they need or find a place to stay if they can’t make it home.

On if she has been tested for COVID-19

Lyles has not been tested because she has not had any COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.

“I’ve been working a lot,” she said. “I might just be a little bit tired, but I don’t think I’ve had any symptom that would actually require testing. I don’t want to take a test kit away from someone that really needs it.”

On whether she’d like to see city council lower the tax rate

“Everything is on the table when it comes to what we have to do to recover from this,” she said. “A lot of it is going to depend again on the federal stimulus package, but we are going to work really hard.”

Lyles said the city can’t ignore the economic crisis. She mentioned how one in nine Charlotte workers are employed within the hospitality industry and people were notified quickly that they were laid off.

Lyles said leaders will have to look carefully at everything the city is doing, including property taxes, bond referendums and changes to the fund balance.

“Everything is on the table as we begin to battle this economic loss,” she said.

On how strongly the city should crack down on violators of the stay-at-home order

Lyles has been getting a lot of questions from constituents about what job are considered essential and how the order is going to be enforced.

She tells people to use common sense in determining whether a business is essential.

“The order is really to help our city continue to be safe and to not have what is taking place in New York happen here in Charlotte,” she said. “Making the choice to stay open, if at all, is an important one. My hope is that anyone making that decision uses and understands the gravity of that decision and makes it very carefully. This is about us. This is about what we do to help each other.”

Lyles explained the police department is going to take a reasonable approach to enforcement, focusing on educating people why it’s important to stay at home. She believes residents will understand that.

On whether the city should operate buses and light rail given the risk

Based on feedback from Atrium Health and Novant Health, Lyles said it is important the city run buses and light rail so people can get to work, especially the health care sector.

Lyles said the city is following “very restrictive protocols” on cleaning buses.

“We are doing everything in terms of making cleanliness and sanitation the highest priority on our buses as well as protecting our bus drivers with physical barriers,” she said.

CATS continues its efforts to disinfect vehicles effectively during this time. We use a disinfectant fogger on all LYNX Blue Line vehicles each day to best protect our customers and employees. pic.twitter.com/PMPH7FZrJ8 — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) March 25, 2020

On whether the stay-at-home order should have been issued sooner

“I think that we are responding to the community need,” Lyles said, crediting Public Health Director Gibbie Harris for doing a great job. “She talked about this and then we implemented it. Our health care systems are giving us information about what they need to be successful in this fight and we are following that. I believe that what we have done is appropriate.”

On what will happen with the Republican National Convention

The convention is in August. Lyles said that no one really knows what the summer will look like, but the city will follow national and federal guidelines.

On whether city departments have been asked to reduce budgets

“I don’t know of a year that we didn’t ask departments how could you do work more efficiently and for a lower cost, but that’s the city manager’s job, not mine,” she said. “It used to be my job but no longer, and I’m grateful for that.”

On if Charlotte is being overshadowed by larger cities or concerned about competing with them for supplies

Lyles said it’s difficult to think about competition when it comes to the health and welfare of the country.

“We are not competing,” she said. “We are trying to collaborate and make things happen. So no, I don’t see this as a place where we are in a competition for media exposure. What I see us in is a county where we are trying very hard to meet a national need.”

On whether Atrium Health and Novant Health have expressed concerns

Lyles said both health care systems are involved in a policy group that talks throughout the day. The hospitals have expressed many of the concerns discussed nationally, such as the need for more equipment and face masks.

“The overall mission of our healthcare system is to make sure that every patient has an appropriate level of service and we are addressing our needs,” she said. “I would say that those conversations with our policy group are working for us and they are integral to our success for flattening the curve.”

Mayor Vi Lyles says she has been visiting family through Skype and Facebook. SCW file photo

On the importance of the stay-at-home order

The order is important because it reduces the likelihood that anyone who is positive can spread COVID-19.

Lyles shared she has been catching up with family and her grandchildren on Skype and Facebook instead of in-person visits.

“We have been told by our health care professionals that if we can flatten this curve we will have more capacity to treat everyone and that is what we’re seeking right now – that capacity for treatment and care,” she said. “If we can flatten the curve, that’s important.”

On the timing of solutions in addressing financial needs

Lyles approaches the city’s response with a few principles, including working hard to communicate openly with residents, making daily assessments and operating based on them, and reevaluating things every 30 days to see what could have been done better.

Leaders also ask themselves what can Charlotte do that Seattle didn’t.

“If your’ asking me about the financing and how the city is going to operate, I expect there’s going to be a large conversation about that,” she said. “But we need to do it as we get closer to getting through this flattening of the curve and seeing what our new normal is going to be like and deal with it there.”

On using city-owned space for hospital capacity

Lyles said the question has come up before as New York is outfitting a large conference center as a hospital, but the health care systems here haven’t expressed that need.

“Right now, the health care systems are working on the idea that they have the infrastructure to separate the virus cases from the remaining parts of the hospital,” she said. “As long as they are capable of doing that, we’ll continue that. But as we know, this is a very fluid situation.”

On enforcement of stay-at-home order affecting immigrants

“We believe that we are respectful, that we are inclusive and we encourage the diversity in our community,” Lyles said. “What I would expect is that any group of people will be treated the same. Our enforcement is going to be done through education, dialogue and asking for voluntary cooperation. That is what we’re doing for everyone.”

On whether she’ll address the community more in the coming days

“I will be doing as much as is needed so we can maintain what I call the connection between community,” she said. “We are in a situation now where stay at home is creating a physical separation, but what we need right now is the ability to work together to make sure that everyone has a part of this plan that we can flatten the curve.”

Lyles said she has been working since early March with federal officials, including the White House, as well as mayors from the state’s largest cities, to share information.

She wants everyone to follow the public health director’s lead so that we can get through this crisis as a city of people who care deeply.