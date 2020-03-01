Beasley appoints Trosch as chief district court judge

RALEIGH – Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appointed Judge Elizabeth Trosch as chief district court judge for Judicial District 26 covering Mecklenburg County.

Trosch will succeed Chief District Court Judge Regan Miller upon his retirement.

“She has been innovative in her approach to cases involving children and in all the issues that affect the Charlotte community,” Beasley said. “She is a scholar who is well respected by her peers and by the bar. I am confident that her leadership will strengthen public trust in our courts and move the Charlotte community forward.”

Trosch worked as an assistant public defender in Charlotte from 2002 to 2008. In 2009, she assumed the office of district court judge where she presided over civil and criminal district courtrooms with an emphasis on juvenile law, domestic violence, drug treatment court and child support enforcement.

She is a state certified juvenile judge, the lead judge for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, and the presiding judge on the Mecklenburg County Youth Treatment Court.