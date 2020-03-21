Bank of America, LendingTree among donors of COVID-19 response fund

CHARLOTTE – The Foundation for the Carolinas set up a COVID-19 response fund, which has garnered millions of dollars in donations from prominent figures and organizations in a matter of days.

The fund is designed to help local agencies and nonprofits assist those impacted by the virus the most, both physically and financially.

It is administered through a partnership between Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, in coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Grants will be awarded by an advisory group of community members and open to any agency that meets the eligibility criteria.

Donors include Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper, Bank of America, the Howard R. Levine Foundation, Truist Financial Corp and LendingTree. The City of Charlotte matched LendingTree’s $1 million donation. Mecklenburg County has also donated $1.3 million, the largest gift so far.

“There is no way of knowing the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s important we act now so that assistance is available when it’s needed most,” LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda said. “The COVID-19 Response Fund will empower our community to aid key organizations responding to the unforeseen challenges and needs that result from this crisis, from human services to healthcare to economic assistance and more.”

Donations to the COVID-19 response fund have ranged from $2.50 to $1.3 million coming from anonymous online donors as well as large corporations.

Details on the grants will be disclosed as fundraising continues. Interested 501(c)3 nonprofits in Mecklenburg County can visit www.uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for more information.

Infobox: Want to help?

To make a donation, visit www.HelpCharMeck.org. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact either Catherine Warfield, senior vice president of philanthropic advancement at FFTC, at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org; or Clint Hill, chief development officer at United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.

