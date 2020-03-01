Photography showcase revs up Free Range Brewing

CHARLOTTE – Free Range Brewing will feature photography collections by Matt Best and Jonny Bourgault from March 3 to April 14.

“Moto Show” boasts the speed and nimble handling of all things combustion, captured through photography. While each image conjures a true sense of wanderlust, the collection sparks a dream of gritty outdoor adventure by motorbike.

Best’s photography is focused on the motorsport and motorcycle industries. His career has spanned from freelance magazine work to content marketing campaigns for the world’s largest companies. The series at Free Range Brewing will feature moments captured during the Vintage 1,000, a five day, 1,000-mile off-road motorcycle ride he participated in.

Bourgault specializes in brand lifestyle photography, but he gets the most enjoyment out of film and travel photography. Much of his work documents personal travels with friends across the continent. His work has been published by DicE Magazine, Greasy Kulture, Easyriders, and Motorcycle Classics Magazine