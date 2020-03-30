Alzheimer’s Association moves Memory Gala to August

Brigida Mack served as mistress of ceremonies at last year’s Memory Gala. Jay Galloway/Jayway Photography

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter’s Charlotte Memory Gala originally scheduled for May 16 has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 at The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St.

More than 400 community and business leaders are expected to attend the gala, which celebrates the lives of loved ones with dementia and raises funds to underwrite the association’s support, education, advocacy and research efforts.

The association will recognize Marnie Schneider with the 2020 Award of Excellence for the voice she and her family are giving to Alzheimer’s disease. Schneider is the caregiver for her mother, Susan Tose Spencer, who is living with Alzheimer’s and is the former general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles. Schneider, along with her mom, is also the author of “Football Freddie” and “Fumble the Dog: GameDay in the USA” children’s book series.

The black-tie optional event will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Guests will enjoy a welcoming reception and silent auction, wine pull, seated dinner, live auction, dancing and musical entertainment provided by Kingdaddy.

Tickets cost $300 per person, tables of 10 cost $2,250 and sponsorships cost $2,500. RSVP by Aug. 14.

Visit http://charlottememorygala.org to register.

“Alzheimer’s forces us to realize that memories aren’t guaranteed; to rethink our idea of success, and to appreciate the small moments – the smiles, the laughs, the love,” CEO Katherine Lambert said. “The Memory Gala was born from this idea and is an impactful way to care for the almost six million Americans whose memories are being stolen from them by this disease. We look forward to bringing everyone together for a memorable night in the fight against a disease that erases such moments.”