White Duck Taco finds home in Charlotte region

Asheville-based White Duck Taco is putting its stamp on Charlotte with international tacos served à la carte. Karie Simmons/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Jason Haas felt the taco scene in Charlotte was lacking some international flavor. That’s why he and business partner Jeff Carter fought hard to bring White Duck Taco to the Queen City. “

Authentic tacos are good, but there’s a limited range of what you can do there and there’s something fun about different flavors and offering that on a small plate,” Haas said.

The Asheville-based eatery, which also operates locations in Greenville, S.C., Johnson City, Tenn., and Nashville, Tenn., specializes in scratch-made tacos with unique flavor profiles – like Bangkok shrimp, banh mi tofu, jerk chicken, mole-roasted duck and Thai peanut chicken – served à la carte for $3.75 to $5.50 each.

Other tacos include black bean and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, crispy pork belly (Haas’ favorite), fish, BBQ pork carnitas, steak and cheese, lamb gyro and shrimp and grits. Jackfruit can also be substituted on any taco to make it vegetarian.

“And if we take out a sauce on a lot of them, it makes it vegan,” Haas said.

There’s also beer from local breweries, margaritas, sangria and Cheerwine slushies with or without bourbon.

Haas and Carter (who holds the franchising rights for the Charlotte locations) searched for years to find the perfect space for White Duck Taco before landing on the corner of East 10th Street and Seigle Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood.

“The price is high in Charlotte and for restaurants, your rent can kill you,” Haas said. “There were some great locations that had a lot of promise, but the rent was just too high.”

When they quietly opened in December, it didn’t take long for people to notice. Haas said word spread fast and popularity surged with lines forming at the door before they even had time to unlock them.

The response has been so positive that Haas and Carter are already planning to expand further into the Charlotte region. Haas could only confirm one location, but he hinted that others are in the works.

“We know we’re in Matthews because we bought a site, but beyond that, we just don’t know,” he said.

Want to go?

White Duck Taco is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1020 E. 10th St., Suite 3