SouthPark celebrates milestone through service

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark celebrated its 50th anniversary Feb. 12 as a shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

To commemorate the milestone, the mall is partnering with local charities and organizations throughout the year, including Bright Blessings, a nonprofit that has provided more than 17,000 homeless and impoverished children with birthday celebrations.

SouthPark’s 15-year partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division will continue during 2020 with monthly adoptions through October. A goal of 150 animal adoptions is set for this milestone year.

“It’s inspiring to celebrate SouthPark’s history and legendary evolution over the past 50 years, as we look toward its promising future,” SouthPark General Manager Randy Thomas said. “The center has created a thriving community within Charlotte, and we are proud to hold a special place in the hearts of our guests who have been shopping and sharing memories with us for decades.”

After purchasing the Morrocroft Family Farm in what was once the outskirts of Charlotte, the Belk and Ivey families, owners of two of the three original department stores, developed SouthPark and opened its doors in 1970.

Its name was inspired by the mall’s location – just five miles south of Uptown Charlotte.

The mall added a luxury wing anchored by Nordstrom in 2004 and The Village at SouthPark in 2007, featuring 150 luxury apartments above 80,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Simon also developed Symphony Park, a seven-acre outdoor theater and greenspace that plays host to charitable walks, fundraisers and events.

SouthPark offers a mix of more than 175 stores, from luxury fashion brands, such as Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., to popular brands including Apple, Peloton, Warby Parker, Casper and Sephora.