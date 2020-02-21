Restaurant inspections (Feb. 7-13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected Charlotte restaurants Feb. 7-13 and 28134 restaurants in January:
Lowest Scores
• Patel Brothers, 10701 Centrum Pkwy., Pineville – 91
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee didn’t wash hands properly; and masala paneer roll, paneer roll, paneer bungi, potato cake and chickpeas weren’t held hot enough.
• Dunkin’, 16131 Lancaster Ave. – 92
Violations include: Sink had bottle of bleach on it and paper towel dispenser was empty; ice machine had black build-up; and sausages, eggs, sliced ham, cream cheese and hashbrowns were not date marked.
28134
• Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 95
• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5
• Chaupaati, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 97.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Patel Brothers, 10701 Centrum Pkwy. – 91
• Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 96.5
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville Matthews Road – 96
• Sam’s Club (seafood/sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Starbucks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
28209
• 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 94.5
• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 95
• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 94.5
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 97.5
• CO, 4201 Park Road – 92.5
• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 94.5
• Hibiscus, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Hungry Howies Pizza, 3609 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 95.5
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 94.5
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 97.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96
28210
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5
• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 96
• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 96.5
28211
• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Kool Runningz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93
• The Square Peg, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Vito’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97
28226
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
28270
• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
28277
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 97.5
• Aloft Charlotte, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 100
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Cetner Drive – 98
• Dunkin’, 16131 Lancaster Ave. – 92
• Einstein Bros Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 96
• Fresh Market (deli/cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 98.5
• Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 94
• Fresh Market (produce), 10828 Providence Road – 99
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• Wendy’s, 16055 Johnston Road – 96.5
