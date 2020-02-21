Restaurant inspections (Feb. 7-13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected Charlotte restaurants Feb. 7-13 and 28134 restaurants in January:

Lowest Scores

• Patel Brothers, 10701 Centrum Pkwy., Pineville – 91

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee didn’t wash hands properly; and masala paneer roll, paneer roll, paneer bungi, potato cake and chickpeas weren’t held hot enough.

• Dunkin’, 16131 Lancaster Ave. – 92

Violations include: Sink had bottle of bleach on it and paper towel dispenser was empty; ice machine had black build-up; and sausages, eggs, sliced ham, cream cheese and hashbrowns were not date marked.

28134

• Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5

• Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 95

• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5

• Chaupaati, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 97.5

• McAlister’s Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5

• Patel Brothers, 10701 Centrum Pkwy. – 91

• Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 96.5

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville Matthews Road – 96

• Sam’s Club (seafood/sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98

• Starbucks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98

28209

• 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 94.5

• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 95

• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 94.5

• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 97.5

• CO, 4201 Park Road – 92.5

• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 94.5

• Hibiscus, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5

• Hungry Howies Pizza, 3609 South Blvd. – 96.5

• Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 95.5

• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 94.5

• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 97.5

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96

28210

• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 96

• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 96.5

28211

• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Kool Runningz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93

• The Square Peg, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 97.5

• Vito’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97

28226

• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5

28270

• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5

28277

• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 97.5

• Aloft Charlotte, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 100

• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Cetner Drive – 98

• Dunkin’, 16131 Lancaster Ave. – 92

• Einstein Bros Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 96

• Fresh Market (deli/cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 98.5

• Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 94

• Fresh Market (produce), 10828 Providence Road – 99

• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98

• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 95.5

• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 95.5

• Wendy’s, 16055 Johnston Road – 96.5