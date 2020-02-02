Officers involved in Pineville shooting

PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department responded to a 911 call at 10:04 a.m. Feb. 1 regarding a man walking along North Polk Street in Pineville, waving a handgun at ongoing traffic.

As officers approached, the man turned toward them and displayed actions the officers believed to be an imminent threat to their safety and others, police said.

Two Pineville officers fired their service weapons, striking the man. Medic transferred the man to treatment.

No one else was injured.

Pineville Police did not release the names of the officers but said they were placed on administrative leave as standard procedure. Police didn’t release the name of the man shot either.