ONE Charlotte Health Alliance announces charter board members

CHARLOTTE – Six executives from Atrium Health and Novant Health will join the board of directors for ONE Charlotte Health Alliance, a non-for-profit organization designed to improve access to health services and resources.

Members represent the two health care systems that partnered to launch the group in partnership with Mecklenburg County Public Health Department.

Atrium Health board members are as follows:

• Dr. Alisahah Cole, chief community impact officer and interim chair of the family medicine department.

• Dr. Gary Little, senior vice president and chief medical officer of metro division.

• Steve Burr, senior vice president of patient financial services.

Cole will chair the board.

“We know access to dental, mental and primary care, and ability to eat healthy, nutritious food is not attainable for every member in our community yet is critical for one’s health,” Cole said. “Together, ONE Charlotte Health Alliance can effectively serve those in need by providing access to needed health services and resources outside of our clinical walls.”

Novant Health board members are as follows:

• Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president of consumer engagement.

• Raki McGregor, vice president of community engagement and chief operating officer of consumer services & products.

• Betsy J. Walsh, senior vice president of joint partnerships.

Williams will serve as vice chairman.

“We know that 80% of chronic disease is due to behavior and the environment,” Williams said. “So, lacking access to housing, transportation, economic mobility greatly impacts our health. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve with individuals deeply committed to not just increasing access to care, but these support resources, as well.”

ONE Charlotte Health Alliance recently launched two mobile food pharmacies to address food insecurity in partnership with Loaves & Fishes. They join two mobile health units, which deliver health services to areas with high health disparities.