Novant Health re-ups support for Charlotte Marathon

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health confirmed its commitment to community health and active lifestyles with title sponsorship of the Charlotte Marathon through 2024.

Under the agreement, Novant Health will provide medical care along race routes and at the finish line. The marathon will partner with Novant Health throughout the year to share training tips, healthy recipes and exercise videos as participants gear up to run Nov. 14.

“Sponsorship of the Charlotte Marathon is an investment in the health and wellness of our community as a whole,” said Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer of Novant Health. “Our commitment to this event gives us the opportunity to encourage healthy lifestyle choices that come with training, to celebrate participant’s successes and to raise awareness of Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital and the remarkable patients we care for.”

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital will remain the primary beneficiary. The event has contributed nearly $200,000 since 2013 to support programs at Hemby Children’s Hospital.

In 2020, funds will support Caroline’s Corner, a new kitchen and family living room for patients and families at Hemby. Caroline’s Corner will bring care, comfort and hope to families with a hospitalized child. Plans are in place to create a spacious, private and peaceful retreat uniquely designed to meet the needs of pediatric patients’ families.

The area will be constructed and furnished to make every day spent at the hospital a little more comfortable, enabling families to focus on their child’s healing and recovery.

“Our goal isn’t to be the biggest marathon,” race director Tim Rhodes said. “We want to be the best marathon – to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for the runners, a positive impact on the community and a unique platform for our sponsors to really shine – and that’s absolutely achievable.”

The 2019 event was bigger than anticipated as the marathon, half marathon and marathon relay reached capacity. Just shy of 6,000 people from 40 states and eight other countries took to the start line for the 15th annual series of events.

Want to participate?

The Charlotte Marathon will feature a full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 5K run, and a kids’ fun run on Nov. 14. Register at www.runcharlotte.com.