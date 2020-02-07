Novant Health launches campaign to strengthen hearts

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health announced a yearlong wellness campaign, challenging participants to take their health to heart in 2020.

Three out of four U.S. adults are living with a predicted heart age that is older than their actual age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means they are at a higher risk for heart attacks and stroke.

Yet, about 80% of heart disease is preventable with diet and lifestyle changes. This statistic can be especially eye-catching when you bring into focus that virtually all of your body’s organs and systems depend on a healthy heart.

Novant Health’s “Vision 2020: A new lens for a healthier future” is designed to help participants tackle some of the biggest risk factors leading to a higher heart age: physical activity, unhealthy diet, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“We live busy lives, and many of us don’t think about our health until we’re sick,” said Dr. Gary Niess, senior physician executive of the Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute. “It’s critical that people understand the choices they make now have a lifetime effect on their health and wellness. This campaign not only brings awareness to the healthy habits we should prioritize, but it gives a playbook for how to incorporate them into our everyday lives.”

Throughout the year, Novant Health will guide participants through a series of challenges designed to be fun, manageable and sustainable. Each challenge will begin by asking participants to calculate their predicted heart age, which they will work to lower throughout the year to reduce one or more risk factors that are known to have a direct impact on heart health.

The campaign includes these highlights:

• Made to Move: A 12-week challenge that launches in March and helps participants increase their level of physical activity. Participants will learn strength-training exercises, fitness tips and “life hacks” to incorporate more movement into daily life.

• Sugar Shutdown: Over the summer, Novant Health will help participants focus on cutting out added sugar from their diet and replacing it with healthy alternatives. The 10-day challenge is a re-set for the body.

• Live in the Moment: Novant Health will task everyone to live in the moment for 12 weeks with purposeful challenges. Enjoying everyday moments rather than being tied to a device affects your heart health by reducing stress.

Visit www.NovantHealth.org/Vision2020 to sign up for the program.