News Roundup: Litter Gitters, CATS, city’s solar energy efforts

Nominations sought for police relations awards

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee is accepting nominations through April 3 for the 41st Annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Community Relations Awards.

The awards recognize officers and work teams from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for building positive, problem-solving relationships with citizens and neighborhood groups.

Written submissions may be sent to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee, Belmont Regional Center,700 Parkwood Ave., Charlotte. Nominations may also be submitted at https://charlottenc. seamlessdocs.com/f/PoliceNomination.

Selected officers will be honored at an awards gala May 14 at Extravaganza Event Hall.

City to construct utility-scale solar energy project

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte is going to participate in the Duke Energy Green Source Advantage Program, enabling the city to move forward with a 35-megawatt, utility-scale solar energy project.

The city will partner with solar energy companies Carolina Solar Energy and Ecoplexus to build the solar farm by 2022.

The project, which will help offset about 25% of carbon emissions from city-owned buildings over the next 20 years, saving nearly $2 million in energy expenses and improving air quality. It is also expected to create 428 jobs in the region. The city adopted a plan in December 2018 to become a low-carbon City by 2050, aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The city aims to achieve 100% zero carbon municipal buildings and fleet by 2030.

Litter Gitters clean waterways

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Envision Charlotte, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Osprey Initiative announced a pilot program to collect and remove litter from area waterways using devices called Litter Gitters.

Once litter is removed from waterways, recyclable material will be sorted out and recycled. The program also will gather data and find sustainable solutions for the future using the materials gathered by Litter Gitters.

The devices are used to intercept floating debris from storm water runoff. They will be cleaned weekly and after heavy rains in the area. Osprey Initiative will employ a number of local personnel to maintain the traps, creating green jobs in the area. City,

GreerWalker recognized for United Way support

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte and GreerWalker LLP were named Spirit of North Carolina Award winners for their support of United Way’s work.

A panel of 25 judges representing United Way organizations across North Carolina reviewed more than 40 nominations to select this year’s winners, who were recognized at a luncheon Feb. 19 in Pinehurst.

Other area winners were ATI Specialty Materials, Harris Teeter and Regions Bank.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes the exemplary collaborative partnerships that United Way of Central Carolinas builds with its supporters,” said Clint Hill, chief development officer. “These organizations have gone above and beyond to help us address the growing challenges around economic mobility in our community.”

Bessant to give keynote at women voters gala

CHARLOTTE – The League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg celebrates 100 years of the organization and women’s right to vote with a dinner and gala.

Cathy Bessant, chief operating and technology officer at Bank of America, will serve as keynote speaker.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Le Meridien Hotel, 555 S. McDowell St.

Tickets cost $100. Buy them at www.goleaguego.org.

CATS to extend LYNX Blue Line rush-hour frequency

CHARLOTTE – CATS will mitigate weekday rush-hour delays on the LYNX Blue Line in April by extending train frequency by 90 seconds from 6:30 to 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Trains will operate every nine minutes during weekday peak service.

This will allow CATS to provide reliable, consistent, two-car-train service while conducting extensive mid-life mechanical overhauls on the original 20 light-rail vehicles the system purchased with the start of the original Blue Line in 2007.