News Briefs: Matchmaker holds events, Pineville officers shoot suspect

Carolinas Matchmaker holds philanthropic singles events

Laurie Berzack operates Carolinas

Matchmaker, which hosts local events for singles of all ages to combat the loneliness epidemic and allow for an opportunity for others to give back. Photo courtesy of

Carolinas Matchmaker

CHARLOTTE – February is always a busy month for Carolinas Matchmaker, Laurie Berzack, as singles flock to her in hopes that she can help them find their forever Valentine.

She has coordinated two singles events that have a twist, which is the opportunity to give back to the community:

• Philanthrodating Young Professionals Singles Mixer takes place Feb. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Resident Culture Brewing Company, 2101 Central Ave. Register at ​https://philan throdatingfeb12.eventbrite.com.

• Single Fit, Fun, and Fabulous 40s and 50s Group Meetup takes place Feb. 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Divine Barrel Brewing, 3701 N. Davidson St. Register at https://catchcupidsar rowsinglesevent.eventbrite.com.

Although there is no cost to attend, Berzack encourages a minimum donation of $15 which will go toward nonprofits.

“Dating, singles events, meet and greets all cost money. Why not put that money toward a philanthropic cause?” Berzack said. “The best way to meet someone you really click with is to meet someone with similar interests. Being philanthropic is a way of life for many, so finding a partner who values and supports that can make a difference.”

Police officers shoot suspect in Pineville

PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department responded to a 911 call at 10:04 a.m. Feb. 1 regarding a man walking along North Polk Street in Pineville, waving a handgun at ongoing traffic.

As officers approached, the suspect turned toward them and displayed actions the officers believed to be an imminent threat to their safety and others, police said.

Officers Adam Roberts and Jamon Griffin fired their service weapons, striking the man. Medic transferred the suspect for treatment. He was later released. No one else was injured.

Roberts and Griffin were put on administrative leave as standard procedure. They have a combined 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Timothy Rochell Caraway. They served him with warrants for four felony counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, one count of going armed to the terror of the public, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resist, obstruct and delay law enforcement officers.

County offers help with residential heating costs

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services wants to help residents stay warm this winter by disbursing Low Income Energy Assistance Program funds to eligible households.

The federally funded program assists residents with heating costs so they won’t have to choose between heating their homes and other necessities.

Less than 15,000 people applied for LIEAP funds last year. Data shows as many as 171,000 residents are eligible.

Households can apply through March 31. Applicants aren’t required to be at risk of disconnection or delinquent to take advantage of this one-time, direct vendor payment in the amount of $300, $400 or $500.

Visit https://www.MeckNC.gov/LIEAP for details.

County receives $1M grant

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County’s Criminal Justice Services is the recipient of a $1 million grant by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to continue building on efforts to advance local criminal justice system reform and safely reduce Mecklenburg County’s jail population.

The grant is part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a $217 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration and address racial and ethnic disparities in local criminal justice systems by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails.

The award brings the foundation’s total investment in Mecklenburg County to $3 million to date.

National Lutheran Choir to perform in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The Minneapolis-based National Lutheran Choir will make a stop in Charlotte later this month as part of a Southeast tour.

The 60-member choir, which has more than 30 recordings to its credit, will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road. The concert is open to the public, with no admission charge.

About 150 members of choirs from several Charlotte-area churches will join the national choir for three selections.

The National Lutheran Choir maintains a YouTube channel and performs a variety of classic hymns, contemporary works and spirituals.