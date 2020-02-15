Knight Foundation invests in Five Points Plaza

CHARLOTTE – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has provided $394,200 in funding to support the city’s $5.5-million urban open space, Five Points Plaza.

The three-year grant will fund two to four weekly events hosted by the city and support community-hosted events. The plaza is under construction and scheduled to open at the end of 2020.

Knight’s investment will support neighborhood engagement, planning and programming at the plaza to increase connections and promote inclusive resident-led development of the district.

“The Five Points Plaza is centrally located and will serve as a hub and gathering space for college students, residents of Historic West End and throughout the city,” said Charles Thomas, Knight Foundation’s Charlotte program director. “Our investment will help residents work with the city to build a plaza that represents and includes them.”

The plaza is part of the city’s West Trade/Rozzelles Ferry Comprehensive Neighborhood Investment Plan, which connects west side neighborhoods with employment, institutional and retail areas through transit, streets, sidewalks, greenways and bike lanes.



