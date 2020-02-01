Hickory Tavern serving Elvis Burger, Carolina Hot Mess

Photo courtesy of Hickory Tavern

CHARLOTTE – Hickory Tavern has launched several limited time menu items at all locations.

Hickory Tavern unveiled the new Santa Fe Power Bowl, a savory dish consisting of spring mix, roasted corn, black beans, pickled onions, sliced avocado and blackened chicken over sticky rice and drizzled with a chili lime dressing.

The restaurant’s seasonal limited time offers include the following chef-inspired dishes:

• Chicharrones: Lightly tossed in jerk seasoning with fresh lime. $6.99

• Elvis Burger: Fresh ground beef, a smear of peanut butter, bacon and fried bananas. $10.79

• Taco Salad: Served in a crispy tortilla bowl with an iceberg and romaine lettuce mix, topped with black beans, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, Texas chili and sour cream. $11.99

• Carolina Hot Mess: Fried chicken served on Texas toast topped with sausage gravy and a fried egg. Served with a side of gouda mac and cheese. $11.99

Visit www.thehickorytavern.com for details.



