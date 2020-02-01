Hickory Tavern launches Lightning Lunch specials

Photo courtesy of Hickory Tavern

CHARLOTTE – Hickory Tavern has rolled out new Lightning Lunch specials, featuring three items for $10.99.

Customers can order the soup of the day and a Tavern Greens salad, paired with choice of a loaded baked potato, half of a flatbread or half of a sandwich. The option is available from opening to 3 p.m. weekdays at all locations.

“The Lightning Lunch special menu is designed for our guests who are on a tight time schedule,” CEO Paul Baldasaro said. “Having a menu that can be executed quickly, with a variety of mix and match options and still provide the quality that Hickory Tavern is known for is what we are most excited about.”

Visit www.thehickorytavern.com for details.




