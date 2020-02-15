Genghis Grill donates $23,000 to Folds of Honor

Photo courtesy of Genghis Grill

DALLAS – Genghis Grill presented a check of $23,000 to Folds of Honor on Feb. 13 on behalf of parent company Mongolian Concepts.

Over two weeks in November, Genghis Grill, along with Mongolian Concepts’ sister brands bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill, encouraged guests to donate $3 or more to Folds of Honor to raise money for educational scholarships for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Participants signed a symbolic folded flag and pinned it to the wall at Genghis Grills throughout the country.

“At Genghis Grill, we want to show our support to our courageous men and women in uniform by taking care of their families,” Chief Marketing Officer Doug Willmarth said.

Genghis Grill has locations in Matthews (9727 E. Independence Blvd.) and Ballantyne (11324 N. Community House Road).