Frampton Construction moves, expands Charlotte office

Photo courtesy of Frampton Construction

CHARLOTTE – Frampton Construction Company has moved its Charlotte office to new, larger quarters at 4500 Cameron Valley Pkwy., suite 220, in SouthPark. The move doubles the size of the initial Charlotte operation, which opened in 2013.

The construction firm provides planning and design support, preconstruction and construction services.

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Frampton Construction added the Charlotte location to handle client needs in the area and has since experienced steady growth in the market.

Joey Smith directs Charlotte operations.

“We’re excited to be in this new location in such a vibrant part of Charlotte,” he said. “This move represents a significant milestone for Frampton and will afford us the space to continue to hire top talent and keep pace with the needs of our clients.”

Frampton Construction was listed at #267 on the Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing private companies in 2018 and has been recognized as a Top Contractor in the Southeast by ENR Magazine.

“We’re proud of the success we’ve had in Charleston and here,” CEO Chad Frampton said. “We look forward to managing our continued growth in this robust market from our new office under Joey’s leadership.”

Visit www.frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400 (Charleston) or 704-900-0511 (Charlotte) for details.