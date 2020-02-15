FASTSIGNS franchise ranks high in sales among network

Photo courtesy of FASTSIGNS

CHARLOTTE – FASTSIGNS of Charlotte – South Tryon was recognized as a top-performing center at the 2020 FASTSIGNS Convention recently held in Phoenix, Arizona.

The center received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to centers ranked 26 to 125 in sales volume between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

Bob Miklosko is the franchisee of FASTSIGNS of Charlotte-South Tryon, Matthews-Ballantyne and Rock Hill.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top-performing center in the FASTSIGNS network of over 725 worldwide locations,” Miklosko said. “This award reflects our entire team’s hard work and dedication to helping businesses and organizations solve their visual communications challenges in our community every day.”

FASTSIGNS of Charlotte – South Tryon has been serving the area since 1993. It is located at 3400-A South Tryon St.