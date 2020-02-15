Children’s Home Society celebrates women in philanthropy

Dianne Chipps Bailey, Jenny Ward, Peyton Hostetler and Kristen Smalley attended a Children’s Home Society of NC celebrating women in philanthropy. Photo courtesy of CHS

CHARLOTTE – Children’s Home Society of NC held its first Women in Philanthropy event Feb. 7 at Peyton Hostetler’s home where charitable leaders discussed women in philanthropy and the meaningful impact they have on the community.

Dianne Chipps Bailey, managing director of philanthropic solutions at Bank of America, led the discussion. Bank of America sponsored the event.

Bailey shared what motivates women to become involved with an organization and why they need to continue the charge.

“Charitable giving makes everyone happy, but women even more so. We give more, and we volunteer more. What I believe about women and their power in philanthropy is that we are better when we are together. Women are the answer.”

Kristen Smalley, vice president of philanthropy of Children’s Home Society, added that CHS has a proud history of women in leadership and philanthropic roles, a tradition that continues today. Its staff is comprised of 84% women.

“Generations of mothers and daughters have been impacted by our dedication to children and families and are committed to our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe and loving family.”

The event came to a close as Chipps Bailey asked those in the room to share what about philanthropy gives them joy and makes them feel most fulfilled. While each story was unique, community was a common theme.

“It was my honor to bring together this gathering of notable community philanthropists who are not only making a difference in the lives of children and families through support of Children’s Home Society but are strengthening the fabric of our entire community,” Hostetler said.

Last year, Children’s Home Society served more than 18,000 North Carolina children and families in its mission. This included providing a safe haven for more than 870 children with foster care families, giving 214 children a permanent family through adoption, and providing educational services to nearly 13,000 teens, parents and professionals.

Want to help?

Call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org for details about Children’s Home Society, including becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering or providing financial support,