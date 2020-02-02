Charlotte groundhog signals spring is on the way

Queen Charlotte the Groundhog (Photo courtesy of Discovery Place Nature)

CHARLOTTE – Queen Charlotte made it known that she expects the region to roll right into an early spring.

Her Royal Highness selected from two different bowls of treats, each representing a different weather prediction, during a special Groundhog Day event at Discovery Place Nature. Queen Charlotte took her time to choose which bowl she’d settle on, ultimately opting for an early spring.

Following the prediction, the museum will hold a Groundhog Day celebration from noon to 5 p.m. focused on how Queen Charlotte and other North Carolina critters cope with the cold.