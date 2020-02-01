Adams Outdoor Advertising settles into new ‘dream’ digs

Photo courtesy of Frampton Construction Company

CHARLOTTE – Frampton Construction Company has completed work on a new building for Adams Outdoor Advertising.

“We’re excited to hand the keys over on this project and deliver a sleek new facility to the Adams team, which we’re sure will serve to foster their creativity and growth for many more successful years to come,” Project Manager Don Skinner said.

The 19,000-square-foot building, which houses the company’s flagship Charlotte operations, sits on a six-plus acre site along I-85 and consists of a 9,044-square-foot shop and a 10,098-square foot office.

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture completed the design for the building.

“Our new building is a dream come true,” said Jeannine Dodson, general manager of Adams Outdoor Advertising. “After being in the planning and execution stages for more than two years, my staff and I are delighted with the space, the setting, and the efficiencies. Though it’s brand new, we already feel at home here.”