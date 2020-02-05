5 Camps to Try at YMCA of Greater Charlotte

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte promotes youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through programming that includes summer camps. Morrison Family YMCA has been a reliable source of summer day camps for many years.

This year’s roster of camps is sure to appeal to those who enjoy academics, arts, sports, swimming and the outdoors.

Here are five camps offered at Morrison Family YMCA and the Ballantyne Arts Center worth considering:

Mad Scientist: Mash-Up

There was a time when the delivery method for science was as dry as a pile of old chalkboard erasers. Now it’s fun, especially through the Mad Scientist series, with camps tailored to animals, experiments, grossology and space. The Mash-Up option gives you a taste of all the Mad Scientist camps. If your child loves making snot slime, for example, then maybe he can return a second week for Mad Scientist: Grossology.

• Ages: Grades K-5

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6-10 or Aug. 3-7 (grades 2-5); 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 20-24 (grades K-2)

• Place: Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road

• Price: $290 weekly for members, $375 for others (grades 2-5); $195 weekly for members, $255 for others (grades K-2)

Theatre Camp: Improv Company

The Ballantyne Arts Center hosts several theater-themed camps, including some pertaining to children’s classics, such as Alice in Wonderland Jr., Shrek the Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde the Musical Jr. This improv camp culminates with a live performance after working with a professional actor for a week.

• Ages: Grades 6-12

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6-10

• Place: Ballantyne Arts Center, 11318 N. Community House Road

• Price: $290 weekly for members, $320 for others

Cooking Camp

Children as young as 3 years old get hands-on with ingredients and try out recipes. Each week offers a different theme, such as Taste of Italy, Christmas in July, Finger Food and Noodles Galore. Children leave the camp with a recipe book.

• Ages: Age 3 to grade 12

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8-Aug. 28 (ages 3-6); 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15-Aug. 28 (grades K-5); or 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13-Aug. 14 (grades 6-12)

• Place: Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road

• Price: $290 for members, $375 for others (K-12), $195 for members, $255 for others (ages 3-6)

Safe Sitter Certification Camp

Whether your child is looking to get into babysitting to make some extra cash or hoping to gain a competitive edge among peers, Safe Sitter Certification Campus provides experience. Teens learn about CPR and what to do when a young child is choking.

• Ages: Grades 6-8

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 29-July 3; 1:30-5 p.m. June 15-19 or 22-26

• Place: Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road

• Price: $220 weekly for members, $285 for others

Dance Camp: Hip-Hop Glow Party

There are so many dance and gymnastics-themed camps to choose from, ranging from ballet to hip-hop stomp. The Hip-Hop Glow Party lets children demonstrate what they learn while holding glow sticks and wearing glow paint.

• Ages: Grades K-2

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6-10

• Place: Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road

• Price: $195 weekly for members, $255 for others