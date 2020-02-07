Business Roundup: Hickory Tavern adds to menu; Ballantyne leasing update

These menu items, like the Elvis Burger, are only available for a limited time at Hickory Tavern. Photo courtesy of Hickory Tavern

Hickory Tavern serving Elvis Burger, Carolina Hot Mess

CHARLOTTE – Hickory Tavern has launched several limited-time menu items at all locations.

Hickory Tavern unveiled the new Santa Fe Power Bowl, a savory dish consisting of spring mix, roasted corn, black beans, pickled onions, sliced avocado and blackened chicken over sticky rice and drizzled with a chili lime dressing.

The restaurant’s seasonal limited-time offers include the following chef-inspired dishes:

• Chicharrones: Lightly tossed in jerk seasoning with fresh lime. $6.99

• Elvis Burger: Fresh ground beef, a smear of peanut butter, bacon and fried bananas. $10.79

• Taco Salad: Served in a crispy tortilla bowl with an iceberg and romaine lettuce mix, topped with black beans, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, Texas chili and sour cream. $11.99

• Carolina Hot Mess: Fried chicken served on Texas toast topped with sausage gravy and a fried egg. Served with a side of gouda mac and cheese. $11.99

Visit www.thehickorytavern.com for details.

Hickory Tavern launches new lunch specials

CHARLOTTE – Hickory Tavern has rolled out new Lightning Lunch specials, featuring three items for $10.99.

Customers can order the soup of the day and a Tavern Greens salad, paired with choice of a loaded baked potato, half of a flatbread or half of a sandwich. The option is available from opening to 3 p.m. weekdays at all locations.

“The Lightning Lunch special menu is designed for our guests who are on a tight time schedule,” CEO Paul Baldasaro said. “Having a menu that can be executed quickly, with a variety of mix and match options and still provide the quality that Hickory Tavern is known for is what we are most excited about.”

Visit www.thehickorytavern.com for details.

Adams Outdoor Advertising settles into new ‘dream’ digs

CHARLOTTE – Frampton Construction Company has completed work on a new building for Adams Outdoor Advertising.

“We’re excited to hand the keys over on this project and deliver a sleek new facility to the Adams team, which we’re sure will serve to foster their creativity and growth for many more successful years to come,” Project Manager Don Skinner said.

The 19,000-square-foot building, which houses the company’s flagship Charlotte operations, sits on a six-plus acre site along I-85 and consists of a 9,044-square-foot shop and a 10,098-square foot office.

“Our new building is a dream come true,” said Jeannine Dodson, general manager of Adams Outdoor Advertising.

Forget roses … try giving a dozen heart-shaped bagels

DENVER – Bruegger’s Bagels will serve up authentic, New York-style bagels in the shape of hearts from Feb. 10 to 14.

Available in plain, blueberry and cinnamon raisin, the bagels can be purchased individually or by the dozen at participating bakeries. Guests can also preorder dozens by stopping by or calling their local bakery.

“No matter the shape, they are always prepared in the traditional way, with just five simple ingredients of flour, water, malt, yeast and salt and then kettle-boiled and stone-hearth baked to perfection,” said Michelle Martin, director of national promotions and media.

Shops are located in Matthews (1905 Matthews Township Pkwy.), Pineville (8706 Pineville-Matthews Road), as well as the Charlotte communities of Park Road (4237 Park Road) and Cotswold (106 S. Sharon Amity Road).

Visit https://locations.brueggers.com for details.

Northwood Office reports leading activity

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office signed renewal, expansion and new leases from July through December 2019, totaling 251,000 square feet at Ballantyne.

Renewals and expansions totaled 201,000 square feet. YourOffice Ballantyne renewed 21,000 square feet at Ballantyne One. Select Bank & Trust Company leased 12,000 square feet at the Harris Building. Hyosung USA expanded to over 11,000 square feet at Brixham Green One. The GEO Group renewed 10,000 square feet at Ballantyne Two.

New leasing activity totaled 50,000 square feet. SEGRA leased 30,000 square feet at the Woodward Building.

“We’re pleased with the continued momentum of activity and thank our customers and their brokers for selecting Ballantyne as their workplace of choice,” said John Barton, president of Northwood Office.

Northwood Office had a strong year in 2019, leasing 630,000 square feet, up 15% over the previous year.

Construction is underway at 13146 Ballantyne Corporate Place, a 328,000-square-foot, 11-story Class A office building, as well as an adjacent 16-story residential tower. The office portion will arrive in March 2021.

Novant Health gives $75K to Susan G. Komen

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation recently granted $75,000 to Susan G. Komen Charlotte to study community-level gaps and opportunities in breast cancer care delivery.

The two-year study, funded in part by Novant Health, has a long-term goal to reduce breast cancer mortality by addressing disparities and health inequities in underserved communities.

“This partnership naturally ties into the work we’re already doing at Novant Health to increase mammography screenings in populations where we have identified a health equity gap, specifically in Asian and Latina-Hispanic women,” said Ann Caulkins, senior vice president of Novant Health and president of Novant Health Foundations. “We know that by focusing on closing the gap, we can improve health equity for all.”

Atrium Health bumps up minimum wage by $1

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health said 10,000 hourly workers will benefit from an additional increase to its minimum wage in the Charlotte region from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour.

The system has invested more than $200 million in its employees.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team at Atrium Health who deliver on our mission of improving health, elevating hope and advancing healing – for all, whenever they are needed … 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” President and CEO Eugene Woods said. “This is why we are excited to recognize and invest in our teammates.”

This most recent increase represents an investment of over $10.8 million into more than 10,000 employees. Since 2012, Atrium Health has raised its minimum wage by 86%, from $7.25 to $13.50 per hour.

Atrium Health has additional plans to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2021 in the Charlotte region.

ONE Charlotte Health Alliance names charter board members

CHARLOTTE – Six executives from Atrium Health and Novant Health will join the board of directors for ONE Charlotte Health Alliance, a not-for-profit organization designed to improve access to health services and resources.

The board includes Dr. Alisahah Cole, Dr. Gary Little, Steve Burr, Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., Raki McGregor and Betsy J. Walsh. Cole will chair the board. Williams will serve as vice chairman.

ONE Charlotte Health Alliance recently launched two mobile food pharmacies to address food insecurity in partnership with Loaves & Fishes. They join two mobile health units, which deliver health services to areas with high health disparities.