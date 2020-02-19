19 influential African American leaders in political positions

Black History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the past, but these 19 leaders provide hope for the future. They are in positions that allow them to shape the region for years to come. Last week, we highlighted leaders in education and government. This week, we look at politics.

• Alma Adams: The three-term District 12 congresswoman sponsored legislation last year extending funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

• Kelly Alexander: Jobs, education and economic development have been a part of his platform in the N.C. House. He’s held office since 2008.

• Chaz Beasley: After two terms in the N.C. House, the attorney is shifting his focus to becoming North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor in 2020.

• Carla Cunningham: She has been a state representative since 2012, a lengthy term but not as extensive as her efforts to advocate for the health and well-being of the community.

• George Dunlap: The former DARE officer’s political career includes stints with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and the county commission, where he serves as chairman.

• Trevor Fuller: After three terms on the county commission, including a stint as chairman, the attorney is running for U.S. Senate.

• Malcolm Graham: He returned to the Charlotte City Council in 2019 after serving 10 years in the N.C. Senate. He served on council from 1999 to 2005.

• Mark Jerrell: After helping get other leaders elected to public office, the veteran is representing District 4 in his first term on the county commission.

• Renee Johnson: Currently in her first term on the Charlotte City Council, she’s no stranger to finding solutions for affordable and transitional housing.

• Vilma Leake: She has been a power player for more than two decades with roles on the school board and county commission, where she claims to represent the “most powerful district” in Mecklenburg.

• Brandon Lofton: The corporate attorney is serving his first term representing south Charlotte in the N.C. House. He’s served on groups supporting homeless people, children and equity.

• Carolyn Logan: The first-term state representative broke barriers for African American women during her public safety career before leading the Black Women’s Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg.

• Vi Lyles: Charlotte’s first African American female mayor embraced the challenge of hosting the Republican National Convention in 2020 and sought to reduce homicides.

• Nasif Majeed: The businessman is serving his first term in the state senate. He’s helped steer business on the west side of town and recreation on the east side.

• James Mitchell Jr.: The Charlotte native has provided more than two decades of leadership on the Charlotte City Council.

• Ella Scarborough: She was the first African American woman to serve on the Charlotte City Council in 1987. She currently serves as an at-large county commissioner.

• Joyce Waddell: The former school board member started her tenure with the N.C. Senate in 2015.

• Victoria Watlington: She joined the Charlotte City Council in 2019 after receiving professional and services honors from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and UNC Charlotte.

• Braxton Winston: The two-term councilman helped usher in a new era of accountability and transparency to city leadership.