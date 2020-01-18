Waltonwood Cotswold collecting blankets for charity

CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold is helping people stay warm at night by collecting blankets, quilts and sheets to donate to Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Executive Director Nichola Johnson said the senior living community has hosted multiple drives benefiting nonprofits.

“Giving back is something we pride ourselves in at the community,” Johnson said.

The public is encouraged to drop-off items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday through Jan. 28 at Waltonwood Cotswold, 5215 Randolph Road. A donation box has been set up at the front desk.

“We always look for ways to lend a helping hand, and with thousands of people in need in the Charlotte area, the blankets will help us make a difference,” said Logan Diard, life enrichment manager. “Crisis Assistance Ministry does so much for the community, so this is the least we can do to give back.”

Waltonwood Cotswold offers assisted living and memory care apartments in private one- and two-bedroom and studio floor plans for up to 117 residents.