Townhomes proposed for Providence Road West

21-townhome community as a fast-growing area that people want to live. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – A wooded 2.2-acre parcel fronting Providence Road West may be redeveloped into 21 townhomes if the Charlotte City Council approves the rezoning.

A house sits on the property, which is between Lancaster Highway and Rothesay Drive. It’s within a mile from Ballantyne Elementary School and the Publix at Ballantyne Town Center.

The Charlotte City Council held a public hearing Jan. 21 for the rezoning.

“As far as product, we don’t commit to price points for housing,” said Collin Brown, who is representing the development team. “Land costs in that area are such that these would not be affordable.”

Cameron Wright told the council he was aware the property would eventually be redeveloped when he moved into the neighborhood. He’s content with the project, noting it could be worse.

“Would I rather have a nice natural park by itself? Sure that would be nice, but let’s be realistic. It’s not going to happen.”

Matthew Skvoretz opposed the project for a few reasons, including insufficient road infrastructure, the height of the buildings (40 feet), overcrowded elementary schools and an abundance of urban housing in the area.

Councilman Ed Driggs asked Skvoretz if he’d be opposed to any project involving townhomes there. Skvoretz replied no but 21 townhomes with three or four bedrooms each would be too much.

“All the entrances onto Providence Road West and the nature of the traffic there is such that getting on and off of Providence Road is difficult,” Driggs said of feedback he’s received from residents. “As we add more entrances, I’ve had frequent complaints about people in neighborhoods not being able to get out because of the traffic. I’d like to take a closer look at that.”

Councilman Braxton Winston said it was ridiculous to have 89 parking spaces for 21 townhomes, especially when Charlotte leaders have concerns about traffic.

“If you want to develop and not have the type of congestion that we’re dealing with, you can’t build for cars,” Winston said.

Councilman Larken Egleston said he was OK with the amount of parking in this case because each townhome had a two-car garage and a pad outside of the garage for two additional cars. He’d be concerned if there was additional surface parking.

Driggs and Dimple Ajmera pointed out the lack of transit near the property.

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said she’d like to see the parking reduced in favor of green space.

“I’m not sure more parking spaces create more traffic necessarily, but more parking spaces create more impervious space,” Eiselt said. “That concerns me. As we pave everything over in Charlotte, the water has to go somewhere. I don’t think that’s something we pay enough attention to in our rezonings.”

The council may decide on the rezoning as early as next month.