Southminster donates $25k to afterschool program

Southminster has spearheaded several

intergenerational community programs over the past five years. Photo courtesy of Southminster

CHARLOTTE – When Julian Albergotti, a 90-year-old resident at Southminster retirement community, heard an inspiring presentation at his church about a program that was making a difference with some of Charlotte’s most at-risk youth, he wanted to get involved.

Soon after, Albergotti drove Southminster’s philanthropy director out to meet leadership at the Greater Enrichment Program to brainstorm how 90 and 9-year-olds could work together to do everything from improve kids’ reading scores to decrease social isolation among older adults by keeping them engaged in community work, and enriching the lives of at-risk youth. Charitable gifts to Southminster’s Community Fund have become the ideal conduit for bringing older people together with younger people to share cultural enrichment experiences, stay engaged in the community, learn and have fun.

To that end, Southminster recently presented the Greater Enrichment Program with a $25,000 gift to help fund its newest afterschool site at Montclaire Elementary. Southminster’s gift, along with a donation from Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church, will allow the site to operate for an entire year, including funding a summer program.

The new Montclaire site, which opened Sept. 4, 2019, has 50, K-5 students, primary ESL (Spanish) and African American students deemed high poverty and at-risk. The average daily attendance for the first quarter was more than 90% overall – 98% in the K-1 grade group.

The students have engaged in a variety of academic and cultural enrichment activities with Girls Scouts, Kids Heart Felt Health Cooking, Charlotte Children’s Theater and Charlotte Children’s Choir. They have also taken field trips to Discovery Place Science Museum, UNCC’s International Festival and a Charlotte Hornets game and participated in special programs such as Mad Science of the Metrolina, Party Pets, Brazilian Martial Arts and yoga.

“The students are having the time of their lives. Most of them have never experienced the activities and field trips we offer,” Executive Director Bronica Glover said. “Parents are also engaged – we had a successful Fall Family Night with almost 100% parent participation last week. Our first quarter parents’ survey results revealed that the parents are very satisfied with the program and their kids love it.”

GEP takes 75 students home by bus each day, making sure they arrive safely at their front doors. Three afterschool teaching associates and a part-time site director are employed at the new GEP site at Montclaire Elementary.

“GEP and Southminster have been working together for several years through our intergenerational Reading Buddy program – students visit Southminster residents for one-to-one reading,” said Tracy McGinnis, Southminster’s philanthropy director. “In December, the two groups worked on a joint service project, and we’ll resume the Reading Buddy program in January. We are so happy to be able to further expand our relationship with GEP by contributing to the afterschool program.”

The ongoing GEP relationship aligns with Southminster’s charitable mission of connecting generations to build a stronger Charlotte Mecklenburg.