South Charlotte restaurants prep for Queen’s Feast

The Gallery Restaurant in Ballantyne is serving Seared Sea Scallops as one of three entrees during Charlotte Restaurant Week. Photos courtesy of The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 17 to 26 with more than 140 restaurants, including dozens in south Charlotte, offering three-course dinners for $30 or $35 per person.

Since 2008, the semi-annual promotion has helped introduce foodies to restaurants across the region, including establishments in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Iredell, Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba, Lancaster and York counties.

Charlotte Restaurant Week is designed to drive trial business at mid- to high-end restaurants by extending a good value to diners as incentive to experience their menus. The 10-day promotion helps the restaurant industry during normally slower periods.

The January 2020 event features more than a dozen first-time Queen’s Feast participants, including Sensi Italian Restaurant in Rea Farms. Sensi Italian Restaurant will give diners their choice of entrees, including Brasato di Manzo, Gnocchi, Paccheri, Pappardelle con Pomodorini, Pollo alla Cacciatora and Ricciola. An appetizer and dessert will be included.

Other participating restaurants include:

• Ballantyne/South Perimeter/Waverly: 131 Main (Blakeney), Bonefish Grill, Burtons Grill & Bar, Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Gallery Restaurant, Mickey & Mooch (Arboretum), New South Kitchen & Bar, Queen City Craft and Gourmet, Stone Mountain Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill, The Porter’s House & Via Roma.

• Cotswold: Bistro La Bon & Mezzanotte.

• Dilworth: 300 East, Bonterra Dining & Wine Room, Dilworth Tasting Room, Dolce Osteria, Fiamma & Fran’s Filling Station.

• Quail Hollow: Ilios Noche.

• Park Road Shopping Center: Burtons Grill & Bar & Rocksalt.

• Pineville: Global Restaurant & Harper’s.

• Sardis Woods: Rios Brazilian Steakhouse.

• SouthPark/Foxcroft: 131 Main (SouthPark), Aqua e Vino, BAKU, Bar Marcel, Bulla Gastrobar, Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (SouthPark), Harper’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, McCormick & Schmick’s Steaks & Seafood, Oak Steakhouse, Red Rocks Cafe, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, SouthPark Grill, Toscana Ristorante Italiano, Upstream & Village Tavern.

Diners can visit www.CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their Queen’s Feast menus. Reservations are strongly recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.