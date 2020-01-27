Salvation Army announces new programming, facilities

Larry Broome and the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte have a renewed sense of purpose after some strategic discussions with community leaders. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte has announced plans to increase programs and services for families in need.

Plans include opening neighborhood community centers – either by repurposing existing facilities or building new ones – and constructing a new Center of Hope shelter facility.

“Our vision is to be a catalyst for social, economic and spiritual growth in our community,” said Major Larry Broome, area commander. “Through our programs today and the services we’ll offer tomorrow, we’ll continue to meet human needs by offering hope, promoting dignity and providing opportunity – all in the name of Christ.”

Community centers will match the needs of the neighborhood and offer services such as Boys & Girls Clubs, health clinics, mental health services, occupational training, financial literacy classes and senior programs, as well as Bible study and prayer groups.

“We believe the model for combating some of the city’s biggest challenges is to focus on neighborhoods of high need and partner with other nonprofits, corporations and churches to deliver these high-quality programs,” Broome said.

A new Center of Hope facility will offer emergency shelter, transitional housing and support services under one roof, along with increased space for serving intact families.

“We plan to double down on our efforts to fight homelessness and help families get back on their feet,” Broome said. “This planned Center of Hope facility will allow us to serve more families and serve them better.”

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte launched a third-party study examining the needs of the community and conducted interviews with leaders.

No new construction projects or locations have been confirmed.