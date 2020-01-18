Open Streets 704 returning after record year

CHARLOTTE – Open Streets 704 will return April 19 to its popular NoDa-to-Plaza Midwood route.

A record-breaking year of engagement saw more than 52,000 people stroll, roll, bike and dance on car-free streets through neighborhoods of Belmont, Optimist Park, Villa Heights, Wilmore, Seversville and Dilworth.

“Open Streets 704 is the largest event in Charlotte focused on community health and civic engagement,” said Scott Curry, active transportation coordinator for the City of Charlotte. “And as always, it is 100% free to participate.”

The next free event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. April 19. Find the route at www.openstreets704.com/route.

Patrons can explore Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Belmont and Veterans Park, which will be packed with family activities from Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation.

“We’re very excited about Veterans Park being added back to the route,” Partners for Parks Treasurer Al Brown said. “And we can’t wait for participants to see a beautiful section of the greenway through Belmont and Optimist Park.”

Partners for Parks will again join city and county agencies to coordinate its signature event.

BOOM! Charlotte will bring its innovative visual and performance art outdoors as part of its three-day festival.

Open Streets 704 will once again be a signature part of BIKE! Charlotte, which celebrates its 20th year this year

Street painting projects, B-Cycles, food, games and street performers all return, too.

“Open Streets 704 offers a multicultural, multigenerational and multilingual Charlotte experience for our diverse participants,” said Curry, noting 86 organizations hosted activities during the fall event.