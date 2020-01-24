News Briefs (Jan. 24)

Boy Scouts collecting food for hungry

CHARLOTTE – Scouts will go door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout Mecklenburg County on Feb. 1 collecting non-perishable food items for Loaves & Fishes.

Priority needs include canned fruit, canned meats, canned pastas and cereal, especially low sodium, low sugar and low-fat items.

The week prior to Feb. 1, Mecklenburg County Boy Scouts will distribute 170,000 Scouting for Food grocery bags provided by Harris Teeter in neighborhoods throughout the county. If you receive a bag, fill with non-perishable food items and leave outside your home by 9 a.m. for pick up by Scouts on Feb. 1.

Drop off food donations at various Scouting for Food collection sites, Feb. 1 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Feb. 2 (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.).

Scouts will be on hand to collect donations at these locations: Arboretum Shopping Center (Providence Road and N.C. 51), Sharon Presbyterian Church (5201 Sharon Road), South Mecklenburg Presbyterian (8601 Bryant Farms Road) and Trinity Presbyterian Church (3115 Providence Road).

Visit www.loavesandfishes.org for a list of collection sites.

Barreau earns Dick O’Brien Award from SCORE

CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte awarded its highest honor, the “Dick O’Brien Award” for 2019, to Gene ‘Eugene’ Barreau in recognition of his 16-plus years of service since joining the organization in 2005.

Barreau, who lives in the SouthPark area, has over 50 years of experience in sales and information technology, including 28 years as part-owner of Heyward Incorporated of Charlotte.

In 2017, Barreau was also awarded SCORE Charlotte’s first National Gold Member Award in recognition of his Exceptional Contribution and Meritorius Service to the SCORE Association.

SCORE consists of active and retired business executives and business owners providing free face-to-face mentoring to small business, including start-ups.

Rea Farms school gets name

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named the new school in the Rea Farms area “Rea Farms STEAM Academy.”

School board members also considered Providence South STEAM Academy and South Providence STEAM Academy.

Alliance Residential to build luxury community in Ayrsley

CHARLOTTE – Alliance Residential has acquired nearly 15 acres at 2215 Silver Crescent Drive for the development of Broadstone Ayrsley, a walkable luxury multifamily community.

Construction of the newest residential community in the Ayrsley mixed-use development will begin this year and finish in 2021.

Broadstone Ayrsley will consist of 320 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes averaging 939 square feet. “Steele Creek’s evolution from suburb to a thriving live, work, play community is exciting to witness, and Ayrsley is at the epicenter of that transformation,” said Donald Santos, managing director of Alliance Residential Carolinas.

Waltonwood Cotswold collects blankets for charity

CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold is helping people stay warm at night by collecting blankets, quilts and sheets to donate to Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Executive Director Nichola Johnson said the senior living community has hosted multiple drives benefiting nonprofits.

“Giving back is something we pride ourselves in at the community,” Johnson said.

The public is encouraged to drop off items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday through Jan. 28 at the front desk, 5215 Randolph Road.

Brisson-Kuester takes reins of NC REALTORS

CHARLOTTE – Maren Brisson-Kuester, chief operating officer of HM Properties, was inaugurated as the NC REALTORS president during the 48,000-member trade association winter leadership meetings Jan. 16 at the Omni Charlotte Hotel.

“2020 will be an exciting and eventful year for our association, our industry and our state,” she said. “I look forward to growing our association’s role as the voice of real estate in North Carolina and ensuring that we speak with one vision, one community and one voice.”

Not only did Brisson-Kuester serve as a two-term president for Canopy Realtor Association in 2015 and 2016, but she also had leadership roles with NC REALTORS and the National Association of Realtors.

Brews & Bites returns to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Alliance offers an after-hours networking opportunity at Legion Brewing SouthPark.

Brews & Bites takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. Registration for the business after-hours event is free for members and $15 for others. Registration includes a drink and appetizers.

Register at https://charlotteregion.com.

Homeless will have resources during extreme cold

CHARLOTTE – Additional resources were put in place to expand capacity at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Salvation Army Center of Hope in response to extreme temperatures projected Jan. 19 to 22.

Both implemented a no-turn-away policy for eligible individuals seeking shelter.

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Supportive Housing Communities/PATH – Homeless Outreach teams conducted outreach visits in the community to ensure awareness of available resources.

Charlotte Area Transit System buses transported people to shelters free of charge Sunday through Wednesday during the day.