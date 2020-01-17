News Briefs for Jan. 17

CMS chief says $1 million technology isn’t working

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has given a technology vendor 30 days to get its security system working before the district asks for $1.1 million refund.

Winston expressed frustration when talking to reporters about CMS not getting what it paid for. The security system was installed at all high schools and the Charlotte East Language Academy.

He said the system, which has been deployed at other school districts, “did not work well all of the time and didn’t work at all some of the time.”

“We don’t understand thus far why it hasn’t worked here in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools but we do understand that that is not acceptable,” Winston said. “Student safety is too important for us to have a poor performance for us in anyway on any platform.”

Winston did not want to place blame on anyone for the system not working but noted he wasn’t part of the decision-making process when it was put in place.

He said the district had a functioning system before this vendor and those efforts will continue.

Fundraiser kicks off 24 Hours of Booty season

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation will kick off season 19 of its signature fundraiser – 24 Hours of Booty – with a weeklong celebration from Jan. 21 to 24.

The charity non-competitive cycling and walking event is geared for all ages and abilities. It is scheduled to roll on Charlotte’s famed “Booty Loop” in Myers Park from 7 p.m. July 24 to 7 p.m. July 25.

The fourth annual walk will take place July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

24 Foundation will be at the following locations during the celebration week to share event information and to provide discounted event registration:

Jan. 21: 7 to 9 a.m. (Good Cup Coffee, 435 N. Trade St., Matthews); 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The Loyalist Market, 435 N. Trade St., Matthews); and 5 to 7 p.m. (Bicycle Sport, 2916 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte).

Jan. 22: 7 to 9 a.m. (Café Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk) and 5 to 7 p.m. (NC Velo, 9815 Rae Road).

Jan. 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Bike Source, 4301 Park Road) and 5 to 7:30 p.m. (Legion Brewing SouthPark, 5610 Carnegie Blvd.)

Jan. 24: 7 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (7th Street Public Market, 224 E. 7th St.)

Visit www.24foundation.org for details.

Center for Community Transitions has new leader

CHARLOTTE – Myra Clark has retired as executive director of the Center for Community Transitions after leading the organization for 22 years.

Clark, who first joined CCT in 1988 as program director for the Center for Women, will serve as a part-time consultant until June to help with the transition.

“Myra has been the heart and history of CCT and has exemplified great integrity, compassion and selflessness,” said John Tate, board president. “For 32 years, she’s devoted herself to our organization and has helped thousands of individuals and families rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society as productive citizens.”

Patrice Funderburg, former CCT board co-chair and local criminal justice advocate, was named new executive director.

CMS makes key Southwest Learning Community hire

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hired Kimberly Schroeder as its new executive director of the Southwest Learning Community.

Schroeder has been the Educator Performance Incentives and Career Pathways grant director for Union County Public Schools since 2018.

She was a principal at Cuthbertson High in Waxhaw from 2012 to 2018 and an assistant principal there from 2009 to 2012. Schroeder was a teacher at Butler High in Matthews from 2001 to 2009.

SouthPark area students eligible for Simon scholarships

CHARLOTTE – Students who will be graduating high school in 2020 and live in the community surrounding Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Mall are eligible for a scholarship from the Simon Youth Foundation.

The scholarship program is part of a larger initiative called Simon Supports Education, which includes several opportunities designed to engage mall patrons in support of foundation’s mission.

Scholarship recipients are eligible for a one-time $1,500 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school. Feb. 19 is the deadline to apply.

The scholarships awarded at the ceremony are funded largely by Simon Property Group employee and shopper donations.

Visit www.syf.org/scholarships/ for more information.

Ardrey Kell student advises school board

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School student Gabriel Schuhl has been elected as student advisor to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

He previously attended Community House Middle, Oakhurst Elementary and Hawk Ridge Elementary.

Gabriel is active in extracurricular activities, including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Youth Council, student government, the speech and debate team and the band.

He emphasizes the need for equity across all district schools. The student advisor is elected by students districtwide and serves a one-year term. Gabriel will be paid $100 per board meeting for his service.