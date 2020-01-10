News Briefs for Jan. 10

NFL Panthers hire head coach

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers introduced Matt Rhule as the fifth head coach in franchise history on Jan. 8.

“I believe in doing things the right way,” Rhule said during his introductory press conference. “When you’re trying to make a decision about moving your family, what job you’re going to go to – all those different things – you want to go to somebody who does things right.”

He noted how team owner David Tepper and General Manager Marty Hurney arrived at his house just as he was returning from vacation and helped with carrying in his luggage and talked with his kids.

Tepper noted how that initial interview quickly morphed into a recruiting pitch.

“We knew we had something special,” Tepper said.

Rhule told reporters that he was impressed with Cam Newton after talking with the quarterback, but the coach stopped short of giving his thoughts on how he’d tinker with the lineup.

Rhule has built winning college programs at Temple and most recently Baylor. He was an assistant coach at Western Carolina, where he got to recruit players from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Public survey gauges county budget priorities

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County residents have until 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to participate in the Fiscal Year 2021 Resident Budget Priority Survey.

The survey features a list of questions that allows residents to indicate their budget priorities and how they would allocate money for different services. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

More than 2,300 residents have participated so far.

The survey may be found on the county’s website, www.MeckNC.gov.

Area hospitals restrict access to avoid spread of flu

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health and Novant Health are asking the community to keep visitors age 12 and under out of all acute care facilities due to the widespread outbreak of the flu virus throughout the community.

People 13 and older who are experiencing runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged not to visit patients being treated at area hospitals.

“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Novant Health.

CIAA names Hall of Fame class

CHARLOTTE – The CIAA announced the 2020 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class.

The CIAA recognizes inductees for their excellence in the conference, significant contributions in the community, leadership in CIAA sports and commitment to the CIAA mission.

This year’s class, which focuses on basketball honorees as the conference celebrates 75 years of the tournament, includes Antonio Davis (Livingstone College), Albert “A.J.” English (Virginia Union University), LeVelle Moton (North Carolina Central University), Leslie Speight (CIAA official) and the 1983 Virginia Union women’s basketball team.

The induction ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Charlotte Convention Center. It’s part of the activities surrounding the the 2020 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, held Feb. 25-29 in Charlotte.

Buy tickets at www.ciaatournament.org.

United Way honors MLK through service

CHARLOTTE – United Way of Central Carolinas will celebrate the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual MLK Call to Service on Jan. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Park Expo & Conference Center.

The event will feature a variety of hands-on service-learning projects and educational activities for children, individuals, families and groups centered on the holiday that bears the civil rights leader’s name.

“We feel that bringing the community together in the spirit of service to others is a great way to honor Dr. King’s continued relevance for our society today,” said Bob Young, United Way’s director of volunteer strategy and planning.

There is no cost to attend the event, however, advance registration is required. If interested in participating in the projects and activities, sign up by visiting https://uwcen tralcarolinas.org/mlk/.