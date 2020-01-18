Homeless people will have resources during extreme cold

CHARLOTTE – Additional resources are being put in place to expand capacity at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Salvation Army Center of Hope in response to extreme temperatures projected Jan. 19 to 22.

Both will implement a no-turn-away policy for eligible individuals seeking shelter.

Additional mats will be available at the men’s shelter. Its 1210 N. Tryon campus is available 24 hours per day, while the 3410 Statesville Ave campus will be available from 4 to 10 a.m.

The Urban Ministry Center Day Services Center, located at 945 N. College St., will open early at 7 a.m. Jan. 20.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is expanding its bed capacity and is open 24 hours per day.

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Supportive Housing Communities/PATH – Homeless Outreach teams will conduct outreach visits in the community to ensure awareness of available resources.

Charlotte Area Transit System buses will transport people to either of the two Men’s Shelter locations (1210 N Tryon St. and 3410 Statesville Ave.), or the Salvation Army Center of Hope (534 Spratt St.), free of charge on Sunday through Wednesday during the day. Riders must identify a shelter location to the driver.

Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and American Red Cross are working with these groups in this effort.





