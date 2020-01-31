Crown Point Crab House planning huge menu

Crown Point Crab House owner Andy Gal hopes to combine a casual dining atmosphere with a sports bar feel at the restaurant through a large menu, 32 TVs, a pool table and other games. Kayla Berenson/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Crown Point Crab House will offer guests a unique experience compared to other seafood restaurants, from the large menu to the sports bar and game atmosphere, when it opens Feb. 10 at 2518 Sardis Road N.

The 6,000-square-foot space has a large seating and dining area, an outside patio with a barbecue, pool tables, games, a full bar and 32 TV screens.

Owner Andy Gal said there is something on the menu for everyone.

“We have way more choices,” Gal said. “If people don’t like seafood or are allergic to seafood, we have options for them.”

Menu options include seafood, Asian dishes, pasta, sandwiches, burgers and salads.

The restaurant also has specials and discounts depending on the day of the week. Daily from 3 to 5 p.m., visitors can order 10 wings for $6 and wings for 60 cents each. The restaurant offers $5 off specialty margaritas on Mondays, half-off wine bottles on Tuesdays, 60-cent oysters in half shells on Wednesdays and $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys on Sundays. Gal said guests can order seafood skewers to add on to the Bloody Marys, which also makes the restaurant unique.

Along with an extensive menu, Gal has designed the restaurant so that the whole family can enjoy the experience. With 32 TV screens, Gal said the restaurant will broadcast all sports games, as well as kid-friendly channels.

“People’s kids can watch the games, watch Disney, enjoy the meal and have fun,” Gal said.

With such a huge space, Gal said reservations and walk-ins are both welcome.

Gal said the restaurant has passed all inspections, and he is now hiring waitstaff and bartenders.

“We want to hire only friendly people with good energy to make our restaurant more friendly,” Gal said.

Making personal connections has been important to Gal from the start. He has spent the last few months connecting with businesses within a five-mile radius of Crown Point Crab House and has personally invited them to the restaurant’s grand opening. He wants all guests to feel welcome at the restaurant.

“We love this location,” Gal said. “There’s a lot of people in this area. People are friendly, and I love Matthews.”

Want to go?

Crown Point Crab House will be open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and on weekends from noon to 2 a.m. Visit www.crownpointcrabhouse.com for more information.