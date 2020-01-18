Charlotte announces services changes ahead of MLK holiday

CHARLOTTE – Thousands of people are expected to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

Events for the 2020 Atrium Health MLK National Holiday Celebration begin Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. with the 40th annual MLK holiday parade through uptown Charlotte. Visit www.mlk.charlottenc.gov for details.

Here’s how the federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20, will affect some city services:

• City of Charlotte Offices: City of Charlotte offices will be closed Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• Solid Waste Services: Solid Waste Services will not provide collection services on Jan. 20. Collection will operate on a one-day delay with Friday customers receiving service on Jan. 25.

• Charlotte Area Transit System: On Jan. 20, CATS will operate all bus routes according to its Saturday schedule. No express service will operate. The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line Connector will operate according to Saturday schedules. The CATS Pass Sales Office and Customer Service will be closed on Jan. 20.

• CharMeck 311: Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, stormwater and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app. Call 911 for any emergencies.



