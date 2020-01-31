Atrium Health Pineville breaks ground on tower

Atrium Health officials ceremoniously thrust shovels in the dirt to commemorate the start of construction of a new bed tower that will be completed at the end of 2021. Kayla Berenson/SCW photo

PINEVILLE – Atrium Health Pineville will soon add a new patient bed tower to its campus.

The hospital broke ground on the future site of the eight-story, 236,000-square-foot tower Jan. 27.

The tower will hold 38 beds, but Atrium Health Pineville facility executive Alicia Campbell said the hospital recently applied for 12 more beds.

Campbell said the hospital is currently at 90% bed capacity, which is the second highest in the county to Carolinas Medical Center.

The addition of a new patient bed tower, along with the other services the hospital has begun to offer, will better accommodate the needs of the growing county.

“We’ve continued to advance throughout the years and this will allow us to expand, not only in bed capacity but in complexity,” Campbell said. “Part of the reason we serve the region is because we offer tertiary services, including cardiovascular care and surgery, so patients come to us from around the region. “

Atrium Health Pineville plans to use the first floor of the tower to expand its surgical services. Officials have applied for two additional operating rooms to meet the needs of the community.

Construction on the new tower is expected to be completed at the end of 2021, but the building will not be fully used when it opens. Campbell said the two top floors of the building will be used as shell space for future expansion.

In addition to providing for patients in the Charlotte region, Atrium Health Pineville serves patients from York County, South Carolina. Ken Haynes, who is the president of the Greater Charlotte Region of Atrium Health, said of the 52% of patients who venture outside of York County for health care, 80% go to Atrium Health Pineville.

“This part of our community is growing so vibrantly that we as a system consider it one of our most important markets, and we are investing heavily,” Haynes said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of the phenomenal growth in this community and we’re very proud of that.”

The hospital has played a big role in Pineville, Town Manager Ryan Spitzer said.

“The continued growth of the hospital is good for Pineville and it says something about the economy here and our future potential as a community,” he said.

Spitzer said the town and the hospital have partnered to make access to the hospital easier. In the future, people can expect to see a new crosswalk built at the intersection adjacent to the hospital.

As Atrium Health Pineville and the area around it continues to expand, Charlotte City Council recently approved the building of a new Novant Health hospital in Ballantyne. However, officials and city council members believe they will coexist well and serve different needs in each community.

City Councilman Ed Driggs (right) was among guests at the Jan. 27 groundbreaking. Kayla Berenson/SCW photo

“We have a need for additional capacity in the hospitals,” Councilman Ed Driggs said. “The Novant facility will be much smaller. It’s up to 48 beds and will be convenient for people who live right nearby. This, of course, is a larger-scale operation and has a broader scope of services, so I think they can coexist quite well.”

Campbell said Atrium Health Pineville will be able to differentiate itself from the new hospital in the services it offers.

“Certainly, some of the smaller hospitals will serve (medical/surgical) patients, lower acuity patients, where we will continue to grow in complexity of services, including epilepsy, maternal and fetal medicine and cardiovascular services,” Campbell said.

Days prior to breaking ground on this site in Pineville, officials broke ground at the site of the Atrium Health Union West hospital in Stallings. Atrium Health also plans to open a freestanding emergency department, Atrium Health Providence, at Providence and I-485 in 2020.