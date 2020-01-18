Alliance Residential to build luxury community in Ayrsley

Broadstone Ayrsley will consist of 320 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Photo courtesy of Alliance Residential

CHARLOTTE – Alliance Residential has acquired nearly 15 acres at 2215 Silver Crescent Drive for the development of Broadstone Ayrsley, a walkable luxury multifamily community.

Construction of the newest residential community in the Ayrsley mixed-use development will begin this year and welcome residents in 2021.

Broadstone Ayrsley will consist of 320 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes averaging 939 square feet. Architect Cline Design Associates incorporated design elements inspired by the Ayrsley town center and walkable nature of the development. Amenities include a resort-style pool, clubroom, fitness center, dog park and a walking path.

“Steele Creek’s evolution from suburb to a thriving live, work, play community is exciting to witness, and Ayrsley is at the epicenter of that transformation,” said Donald Santos, managing director of Alliance Residential Carolinas. “Broadstone Ayrsley will provide residents with the experiences, amenities and the sense of place that residents desire.

This fall, the firm delivered 345 luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Broadstone Bryant Park in Charlotte’s FreeMore West neighborhood and 342 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom units at Broadstone Durham.

Broadstone Queen City near Uptown is scheduled for an early 2020 opening with 260 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom residences. Alliance has several projects slated to start in 2020 in the Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and Charleston markets.

“The job growth in Charlotte combined with renters choosing to rent longer has created great demand for walkable, upscale multifamily communities with a full array of luxury lifestyle amenities and services,” Santos said.