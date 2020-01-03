Ajmera running for state treasurer

Dimple Ajmera will continue serving on the Charlotte City Council as she campaigns for state treasurer. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera has entered the race for North Carolina State Treasurer.

Ajmera was recently reelected to the council after serving one term as an at-large member. She served on the council’s budget and environment committees.

During her time on the board, she led an effort to make healthcare affordable and accessible for local employees like firefighters, water employees and solid waste employees. Her plan and sliding scale was included in the council’s 2018 budget and unanimously supported by her colleagues.

As treasurer, she wants to accomplish the same thing for employees throughout the state.

“Championing affordable and accessible healthcare would be my number one priority,” Ajmera said. “Also, restoring respect back into the office for our teachers, our police and our public employees. Those are the two issues I’m really championing, along with other things.”

Other issues include protecting taxpayers’ money and championing sustainable infrastructure and resilient future, according to Ajmera’s website.

She is also passionate about increasing upward mobility and opportunity. Ajmera said she went from cleaning hotel rooms to pay for college to managing multi-million dollar budgets.

Before serving on city council, Ajmera was a Certified Public Accountant. She said this makes her fit for the role of treasurer as she understands the job.

Ajmera will challenge Democrats Matt Leatherman and Ronnie Chatterji and Republican incumbent Dale Folwell for the seat.

“The incumbent State Treasurer has gambled with over half a million lives for political points, disrespected our teachers and police chief, invested in a company that pollutes our water and put his political ambition over what’s right,” Ajmera wrote on her website.

Ajmera said her time on council has prepared her to be “a champion and a fighter for the people.” She plans to continue her role and responsibility on the council while running her campaign for state treasurer.

“I’m committed to my city council work and the responsibilities,” Ajmera said. “That is my number one priority. I’ll continue to commit to all the city council work while running the campaign, just like my predecessors have done.”