South Charlotte Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2019

Business

John Barton: His firm shared vision for more urban, walkable Ballantyne.

Marvin Ellison: Lowe’s CEO adding 1,900 jobs in city via tech center.

John Hawk: Millennial took over Home Instead Senior Care franchise.

Chuck Howard: CEO celebrated 50 years of Autobell.

Reggie Isaac: Microsoft campus director says adding 430 jobs in city.

Michael Jordan: Supported opening of family medical facility.

Janet LeBar: Guiding direction of new Charlotte Business Alliance.

Doug Lebda: Uprooting LendingTree’s HQ from Ballantyne to SouthEnd.

Marshall Nevins: His firm, Northwood Office, began project in Ballantyne.

Gene Woods: Atrium CEO worked to expand region’s health industry.

Education

Jennifer De La Jara & Lenora Shipp: New faces joined CMS school board.

Phil Dubois: Described day of fatal shooting as darkest in UNCC history.

Barry Giller: Charlotte Christian leader looks forward to future growth.

Brooklyn Hough: Pegged to plan opening of Rea Farms K-8 school.

Arch McIntosh: Charlotte Latin headmaster left after 18 years.

Glyn Cowlishaw: Closed $27.8 million campaign at Providence Day.

Rebecca Crawford: Named principal of Dilworth Elementary campuses.

Elyse Dashew: Earned second term on school board & appointed chair.

Tyler Erb: Won Southwest Teacher of the Year honors at CMS.

Chuck Fortuna: Joined Elon Park Elementary as principal.

Maureen Furr: Longtime South Meck High School principal retired.

Jay Hancock: Carmel Christian took “interim” off head of school title.

Daniel Lugo: Queens University of Charlotte welcomed him as president.

Christy McCauley: Promoted to principal at Hawk Ridge Elementary.

Emily Miles: CMS named Sterling Elementary staffer its top principal.

Sean Strain: Fell short on votes to make Rea Farms school a full magnet.

Kurt Telford: Raising $23 million for fine arts space at Charlotte Catholic.

Clayton Wilcox: CMS superintendent agreed to resign after suspension.

Earnest Winston: New CMS superintendent reached out to Ballantyne.

Faith & Nonprofits

Mara Campolungo: Sandbox director put a spotlight on Ordinary Angels.

Laura Clark: CEO says United Way invested $26.4 million into region.

Kristina Cruise: Stepped down as CEO of Promising Pages.

Neil MacAuley: Photographer empowered young with superhero photos.

Mary Nell McPherson: Planned to retire from Freedom School Partners.

John Munro: Senior pastor celebrated Calvary Church’s 80th anniversary.

Tracy Priest: Took reins of Trips for Kids Charlotte amid 20th anniversary.

Katy Ryan: Raised $1.4 million through 24 Hours of Booty

CATS Planner Jason Lawrence assists residents with a transit planning exercise April 13 at the Ballantyne Hotel. The feedback helps CATS determine light rail recommendations for Ballantyne and Pineville. Justin Vick/SCW photo

Government

Dena Diorio: Recommended a $1.9 billion county budget.

Garet Johnson: He’s developing the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan.

Marcus Jones: City council approved his $2.6 billion budget.

Ken Joyner: Assessor explained rising values & four-year reval cycles.

Jason Lawrence: Led public input of light rail in Ballantyne & Pineville.

John Lewis: CATS CEO sought reliable bus service & expanded transit.

Garry McFadden: Sheriff wanted to improve mental health in jail.

Joe Penner: Sought solutions for unpaid Medic bills.

Kerr Putney: Police chief called out judges for repeat offenders.

Politics

Dimple Ajmera: City councilwoman reelected & running for NC treasurer.

Dan Bishop: With the White House’s support, he won a U.S. House seat.

Tariq Bokhari: Advocated for pay raises for police & fire departments.

Pat Cotham: Well-traveled commissioner raised awareness about poverty.

Trevor Fuller: County commissioner running for the U.S. Senate.

Susan Harden: Rallied support for quarter-cent sales tax hike for the arts.

Mark Harris: Gave up pursuit of congressional seat due to health scare.

Marcia Lee Kelly: Serves as CEO of Republican National Convention.

Vi Lyles: Mayor testified to US House about climate change.

Dan McCready: Challenged Mark Harris & Dan Bishop for Congress seat.

Gina Navarrete: Women’s marcher sought Tariq Bokari’s council seat.

Victoria Nwasike: Ran against Councilman Ed Driggs in GOP primary.

Matthews Ridenhour: Campaigned against sales tax hike for the arts.

Allen Smith: Touted Green New Deal in congressional run.

Donald Trump: His remarks irked city council, propelled Dan Bishop.

Sports (Prep)

Mike Brodowicz: Coached Charlotte Catholic football to a third state title.

Kim Cousar: Retired after 34 years as baseball coach of Charlotte Latin.

Calvin Davis: Collected 30th title with Country Day boys tennis trophy.

Nikoly Dos Santos: Providence star one of state’s top female wrestlers.

Jason Estep: Led Charlotte Christian football to 6 of last 8 titles.

Johnny Harris: Ensured local Wells Fargo Championship through 2024.

Jack Heath: Drew praise from Jack Nicklaus after Junior PGA tourney.

Drake Maye: Myers Park QB committed to play football at Alabama.

Kim Montgomery: Ardrey Kell soccer coach made a difference.

David Paige: Coached Charlotte Latin to eighth NCISAA wrestling title.

Joe Schlereth: Pineville man, 69, ran in his 19th Boston Marathon.

Josh Springer: Tallied 300th win with Providence Day girls hoops.

Jenna Thompson: South Meck star never lost a tennis match.

Jack Walker: Ended Myers Park swim career with six state titles.

Jacqie McWilliam: Said CIAA Tourney leaving Charlotte after 13 years.

Sports (Pro)

Kyle Allen: Backup QB was hot out gate for Panthers but later cooled.

William Byron: Young NASCAR driver tallied 5 top 5s & 13 top 10s.

Stephen Curry: Returned home for NBA All-Star Game and gave back.

Jeff Gordon: Inducted in NASCAR Hall of Fame & continued calling races.

Max Homa: Hoisted Wells Fargo Championship trophy at Quail Hollow.

Jimmy Johnson: 7-time NASCAR champ said 2020 will be his last season.

Junior Johnson: NASCAR legend sold Seven Eagles home & later died.

Christian McCaffrey: Emerged as MVP candidate in third NFL season.

Cam Newton: Injuries & age prompted trade rumors for franchise QB.

Ron Rivera: Carolina Panthers coach was fired after 5-7 start to 2019

Terry Rozier: He replaced Kemba Walker on Charlotte Hornets.

David Tepper: Panthers owner fired coached & brought MLS to city.

Kemba Walker: Left Charlotte Hornets after not getting max contract.

Other Heather Briganti: Deemed 2019 North Carolina Mother of the Year.

Iris Caldwell: Virgin sought love on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight.”

Alexander Fultz: 1 of 10 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards winners.

Arella Flur: Took New York trip after Best Actress win at Blumeys.

Riley Howell: Victim in UNC Charlotte shooting took fight to killer.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes: Fought for roses on “The Bachelor.”

Teagan O’Sullivan: Defeated peers in Jeopardy Teen Tournament game.

Jules Oringel: Started Return Home Supplies to wipe out gun violence.

Allie Papajohn: Cultivated following showing city cuisine on Instagram.

Mary Ellis Stevens: Greta Thunberg came to freshman’s climate strike.