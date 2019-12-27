South Charlotte Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2019

Business
John Barton: His firm shared vision for more urban, walkable Ballantyne.
Marvin Ellison: Lowe’s CEO adding 1,900 jobs in city via tech center.
John Hawk: Millennial took over Home Instead Senior Care franchise.
Chuck Howard: CEO celebrated 50 years of Autobell.
Reggie Isaac: Microsoft campus director says adding 430 jobs in city.
Michael Jordan: Supported opening of family medical facility.
Janet LeBar: Guiding direction of new Charlotte Business Alliance.
Doug Lebda: Uprooting LendingTree’s HQ from Ballantyne to SouthEnd.
Marshall Nevins: His firm, Northwood Office, began project in Ballantyne.
Gene Woods: Atrium CEO worked to expand region’s health industry.
Education
Jennifer De La Jara & Lenora Shipp: New faces joined CMS school board.
Phil Dubois: Described day of fatal shooting as darkest in UNCC history.
Barry Giller: Charlotte Christian leader looks forward to future growth.
Brooklyn Hough: Pegged to plan opening of Rea Farms K-8 school.
Arch McIntosh: Charlotte Latin headmaster left after 18 years.
Glyn Cowlishaw: Closed $27.8 million campaign at Providence Day.
Rebecca Crawford: Named principal of Dilworth Elementary campuses.
Elyse Dashew: Earned second term on school board & appointed chair.
Tyler Erb: Won Southwest Teacher of the Year honors at CMS.
Chuck Fortuna: Joined Elon Park Elementary as principal.
Maureen Furr: Longtime South Meck High School principal retired.
Jay Hancock: Carmel Christian took “interim” off head of school title.
Daniel Lugo: Queens University of Charlotte welcomed him as president.
Christy McCauley: Promoted to principal at Hawk Ridge Elementary.
Emily Miles: CMS named Sterling Elementary staffer its top principal.
Sean Strain: Fell short on votes to make Rea Farms school a full magnet.
Kurt Telford: Raising $23 million for fine arts space at Charlotte Catholic.
Clayton Wilcox: CMS superintendent agreed to resign after suspension.
Earnest Winston: New CMS superintendent reached out to Ballantyne.
Faith & Nonprofits
Mara Campolungo: Sandbox director put a spotlight on Ordinary Angels.
Laura Clark: CEO says United Way invested $26.4 million into region.
Kristina Cruise: Stepped down as CEO of Promising Pages.
Neil MacAuley: Photographer empowered young with superhero photos.
Mary Nell McPherson: Planned to retire from Freedom School Partners.
John Munro: Senior pastor celebrated Calvary Church’s 80th anniversary.
Tracy Priest: Took reins of Trips for Kids Charlotte amid 20th anniversary.
Katy Ryan: Raised $1.4 million through 24 Hours of Booty
Government
Dena Diorio: Recommended a $1.9 billion county budget.
Garet Johnson: He’s developing the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan.
Marcus Jones: City council approved his $2.6 billion budget.
Ken Joyner: Assessor explained rising values & four-year reval cycles.
Jason Lawrence: Led public input of light rail in Ballantyne & Pineville.
John Lewis: CATS CEO sought reliable bus service & expanded transit.
Garry McFadden: Sheriff wanted to improve mental health in jail.
Joe Penner: Sought solutions for unpaid Medic bills.
Kerr Putney: Police chief called out judges for repeat offenders.
Politics
Dimple Ajmera: City councilwoman reelected & running for NC treasurer.
Dan Bishop: With the White House’s support, he won a U.S. House seat.
Tariq Bokhari: Advocated for pay raises for police & fire departments.
Pat Cotham: Well-traveled commissioner raised awareness about poverty.
Trevor Fuller: County commissioner running for the U.S. Senate.
Susan Harden: Rallied support for quarter-cent sales tax hike for the arts.
Mark Harris: Gave up pursuit of congressional seat due to health scare.
Marcia Lee Kelly: Serves as CEO of Republican National Convention.
Vi Lyles: Mayor testified to US House about climate change.
Dan McCready: Challenged Mark Harris & Dan Bishop for Congress seat.
Gina Navarrete: Women’s marcher sought Tariq Bokari’s council seat.
Victoria Nwasike: Ran against Councilman Ed Driggs in GOP primary.
Matthews Ridenhour: Campaigned against sales tax hike for the arts.
Allen Smith: Touted Green New Deal in congressional run.
Donald Trump: His remarks irked city council, propelled Dan Bishop.
Sports (Prep)
Mike Brodowicz: Coached Charlotte Catholic football to a third state title.
Kim Cousar: Retired after 34 years as baseball coach of Charlotte Latin.
Calvin Davis: Collected 30th title with Country Day boys tennis trophy.
Nikoly Dos Santos: Providence star one of state’s top female wrestlers.
Jason Estep: Led Charlotte Christian football to 6 of last 8 titles.
Johnny Harris: Ensured local Wells Fargo Championship through 2024.
Jack Heath: Drew praise from Jack Nicklaus after Junior PGA tourney.
Drake Maye: Myers Park QB committed to play football at Alabama.
Kim Montgomery: Ardrey Kell soccer coach made a difference.
David Paige: Coached Charlotte Latin to eighth NCISAA wrestling title.
Joe Schlereth: Pineville man, 69, ran in his 19th Boston Marathon.
Josh Springer: Tallied 300th win with Providence Day girls hoops.
Jenna Thompson: South Meck star never lost a tennis match.
Jack Walker: Ended Myers Park swim career with six state titles.
Jacqie McWilliam: Said CIAA Tourney leaving Charlotte after 13 years.
Sports (Pro)
Kyle Allen: Backup QB was hot out gate for Panthers but later cooled.
William Byron: Young NASCAR driver tallied 5 top 5s & 13 top 10s.
Stephen Curry: Returned home for NBA All-Star Game and gave back.
Jeff Gordon: Inducted in NASCAR Hall of Fame & continued calling races.
Max Homa: Hoisted Wells Fargo Championship trophy at Quail Hollow.
Jimmy Johnson: 7-time NASCAR champ said 2020 will be his last season.
Junior Johnson: NASCAR legend sold Seven Eagles home & later died.
Christian McCaffrey: Emerged as MVP candidate in third NFL season.
Cam Newton: Injuries & age prompted trade rumors for franchise QB.
Ron Rivera: Carolina Panthers coach was fired after 5-7 start to 2019
Terry Rozier: He replaced Kemba Walker on Charlotte Hornets.
David Tepper: Panthers owner fired coached & brought MLS to city.
Kemba Walker: Left Charlotte Hornets after not getting max contract.
Other Heather Briganti: Deemed 2019 North Carolina Mother of the Year.
Iris Caldwell: Virgin sought love on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight.”
Alexander Fultz: 1 of 10 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards winners.
Arella Flur: Took New York trip after Best Actress win at Blumeys.
Riley Howell: Victim in UNC Charlotte shooting took fight to killer.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes: Fought for roses on “The Bachelor.”
Teagan O’Sullivan: Defeated peers in Jeopardy Teen Tournament game.
Jules Oringel: Started Return Home Supplies to wipe out gun violence.
Allie Papajohn: Cultivated following showing city cuisine on Instagram.
Mary Ellis Stevens: Greta Thunberg came to freshman’s climate strike.
