Young Black Leadership Alliance connects students with entrepreneurs

Photo courtesy of Young Black Leadership Alliance

CHARLOTTE – The Young Black Leadership Alliance is offering students an immersive experience with entrepreneurs at its second annual Career Exploration Day.

More than 400 students and parents are expected to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Hilton Charlotte University Place, 8629 J.M. Keynes Drive. It features a career expo, a panel on diversity and inclusion, and a luncheon for corporate participants.

“Our corporate partners will get to meet some of the brightest young leaders in Charlotte and our YBLA participants will get rare time and attention from some of the area’s leading professionals representing multinational companies, start-ups and everything in between,” YBLA CEO John Martin said. “This unique networking experience provides our young leaders exposure to a broad range of emerging and established career opportunities.”

Visit www.youngblackleadership.org for details.