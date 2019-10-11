Top stylist launches hair salon

South Charlotte Weekly recognized Nikki Bourgeault (left) with Best Stylist and Best Salon awards during its Best of the Weekly competition in June. Bourgeault is opening a high-end salon in Waxhaw. Charisma Howard/A Brew & You

WAXHAW – After working in a salon studio for 14 years, a popular hairstylist has opened a high-end salon of her own. While some may be hesitant to go to a high-end salon because of the price, Brush’d Salon owner Nikki Bourgeault said the quality of the salon’s stylists and products make the experience worth the cost.

Bourgeault has styled shows for New York Fashion Week, served as the lead makeup artist for an NFL cheerleading team and worked on well-known television shows.

“I think a lot of it is what I have to bring to the table as far as my background and education,” Bourgeault said. “I’ve been in this industry for 14 years. And I have been a leader and have trained each stylist [at Brush’d] individually.”

Bourgeault has also worked as a teacher for stylists at Aveda and works as a color educator for the hair brand Kevin Murphy.

The stylists at Brush’d will be frequently re-educated to keep up with the latest trends in hair and makeup. The salon will be open Tuesday through Saturday, with the first two days of the week primarily used for education on current and upcoming fads like the long bob, shag cut and balayage color.

“Education is super important to me for all of our staff,” Bourgeault said. “It’s necessary to keep them up to date with all the new and latest trends, and I want to make sure they are educating their clients as well.”

In addition to the personal

relationships between clients and stylists, Bourgeault strives to make each visit to Brush’d a personal hair care and makeup experience.

“We really want to take into account the client’s skin tone, face shape and other important factors instead of just giving them a standard experience,” Bourgeault said.

To help stylists achieve this goal, Bourgeault said Brush’d will use high-end, high-quality products from Kevin Murphy Hair and Jane Iredale Makeup.

“These products can’t be found at a grocery store, Target or CVS,” Bourgeault said. “They are exclusively at this salon.”

Though Bourgeault hopes the experience and products at Brush’d will set it apart from other high-end salons, she also believes her commitment to actively working at the salon while running the business will be unique.

“I think it’s really rare nowadays to actually go into a salon and see the owner there,” Bourgeault said. “And I will be there, working.”

The salon will feature eight salon chairs, three hair washing stations, a makeup station and a selfie wall for clients to take pictures of their hair after their service. Prices for services will vary depending on stylists’ experience and education.

Grand opening

Brush’d Salon offers tours and discounts from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at its new location at 9925 Rea Road, Waxhaw.