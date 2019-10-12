Sonny’s observes National Pulled Pork Day

Pulled Pork Tacos (Photo courtesy of Sonny’s)

CHARLOTTE – Oct. 12 is not just National Pulled Pork Day, but it’s also the start of several campaigns at Sonny’s.

For starters, the restaurant is giving the first 68 people at each location a free Pulled Pork Sandwich on Oct. 12.

Sonny’s is launching select menu items for a limited time, such as Bar-B-Cuban, Pulled Pork Tacos and Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese.

Guests can donate new or gently used sports equipment from Oct. 12 to Dec. 14 through Sonny’s Gear for Good Drive in exchange to receive a free BBQ sandwich on a future visit. Sonny’s will donate the equipment to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte.

Barbecue fans can submit nominations for Sonny’s Terrible Tailgate Contest. The restaurant will award a tailgate package and $250 Sonny’s gift card to the winning entry, which may be a picture or video of a set-up in need of slow-smokin’ expertise. Nominations will be collected via www.SonnyBBQ.com/tailgatecontest from Oct. 12 to 25.

The Sonny’s at 440 Tyvola Road is among participating locations. Locations in Mooresville, Concord and Rock Hill are participating, too.