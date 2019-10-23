Shred day coming to Rea Farms Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Shred 360 will offer a way to securely dispose of sensitive documents and records during a free shred day event.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9804 Sandy Rock Place.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food and monetary donations for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.They are encouraged to bring no more than three boxes or bags of paper to shred. Only paper materials will be accepted.

Visit www.shred360.com/charlotte or www.secondharvestmetrolina.org for details.