Senior expo brings resources to residents

Carolina Periodontics, Money Counts, Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service, The Social at Cotswold and Western & Southern Life were among area organizations showcasing their services to older adults at the Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo.

The event, organized by South Charlotte Weekly, took place Oct. 4 at Calvary Church.

Other participants included the Centralina Area Agency on Aging, AARP, Eastwood Homes and Epcon Communities. Mann Travels, Thrivent Financial and Vascular Solutions led breakout sessions, while Publix provided breakfast and lunch.

“My most favorite thing about this event is getting to talk with the community and residents that read our paper every single week,” Publisher Adrian Garson said. “I hope that we get to continue to do this many more years to come.”

The next senior expo is slated for March 2020.