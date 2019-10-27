Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is preparing for its Red Kettle campaign, Nov. 15 to Dec. 24.

“Kettles staffed with volunteers help us dedicate even more of our resources to directly serving families who need us most,” said Major Larry Broome, area commander.

Kettles will be found in more than 50 locations in Charlotte and scores more in the region. Volunteers can sign up for shifts as individuals or join with coworkers, family and friends. Sign up at www.RegistertoRing.com.

The Red Kettle Campaign has been a staple of the holidays for more than 125 years.

Last year, The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte raised nearly $225,000 in the Red Kettles, funds that provide year-round services to homeless families and at-risk youth.