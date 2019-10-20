Rack Room Shoes supports Shoes That Fit

CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes raised more than $1.65 million during its 2019 Shoes That Fit campaign.

The annual program empowers customers to give back to their communities by supplying children in need with new shoes.

“We are continually humbled by our customers’ willingness to join our company-wide mission of supporting charitable organizations, such as Shoes That Fit,” said Mark Lardie, president and CEO. “We wouldn’t be able to impact our communities in such a profound way without their generosity and support.”

Rack Room Shoes has partnered with Shoes That Fit since 2007, raising more than $8.3 million and donating at least 300,000 pairs of shoes.